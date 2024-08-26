Master planning is essential in large-scale communities and urban and regional planning. It offers a clear vision and guidance, optimising land use, facilitating infrastructure planning (US site) and ensuring compliance with zoning regulations and local codes. Master planning promotes community engagement, fostering inclusivity and meeting residents’ needs. It also considers environmental sustainability (US site), incorporating green practices and spaces.

Master planning involves various stakeholders, including city officials, urban planners, architects, community members, developers, environmental experts, transportation planners, utility providers, educational and cultural institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organisations. Collaboration among these stakeholders ensures that the master plan reflects the community’s needs and values while addressing urban development complexities comprehensively and inclusively.