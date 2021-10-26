3D VISUALISATION SOFTWARE

3D visualisation is the process of creating graphics and rendering designs using 3D software. Many industries benefit from 3D visualisation ranging from architecture, film and games, to engineering and manufacturing. A number of products and visions are created in 3D visualisation prior to execution, saving both time and costs for producers, manufacturers and customers.
Customers these days are accustomed to seeing final designs at early stages. 3D visualisation provides the ability to show interior and exterior designs, layout, lighting, texture and even geography, prior to development.
Image courtesy of Mattias Henningsson
3D visualisation improves the manufacturing process by keeping up with design changes and evolving ideas. Engineers and production teams work together to customise and realise concepts at any scale and iterate faster on designs.
Image courtesy of Harjit Virdee
3D visualisation provides that ability to create robust characters in games, stunning designs for scenes and engaging experiences with effects in film/TV. Artists can create realistic and imaginary visualisations for a variety of digital media.
Image courtesy of Brian Shray
Tangram 3Ds, a 3D visualisation and digital design studio, specialises in comprehensive design solutions for the AEC, interior design, maritime and property industries.
Image courtesy of Tangram 3DS
Game developers worldwide from indie to AAA use Autodesk software to bring their game ideas to life.
Image courtesy of Naughty Dog
Find out how six studios behind HBO's epic Game of Thrones managed hundreds of assets (US site), shots and artists, raising the bar for VFX in TV.
Image courtesy of BlueBolt
