Environmental policy

Our policy

Autodesk is committed to improving the environmental performance of its business operations.

Specifically, we will:

  • Strive to meet or exceed relevant environmental laws and regulations.
  • Identify and measure the environmental impacts of our operations which include energy, GHG emissions, and in some cases water use and waste.
  • Establish annual targets to reduce our environmental impact and strive for continuous improvement. 
  • Integrate environmental impact as a factor in business decisions.
  • Encourage direct suppliers, vendors, and business partners to be environmentally responsible.

 

Autodesk is committed to helping our customers improve the environmental performance of their products.

Specifically, we will strive to:

  • Integrate the features of sustainable design into our software products. 
  • Educate customers and the general public about the important role that sustainable design can play in addressing global sustainability challenges.

 

Let's design and make a better world for all

Learn more in our annual impact report

Read our impact report to see how we are creating impact through our operations, partnering with our customers, and transforming our industries.