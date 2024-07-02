How to buy
While spreadsheets can be a powerful tool for drainage designs, the risk of mistakes, the lack of efficiency, and poor visualization options make them untenable for the future of drainage design.
Despite some assumptions that spreadsheets can be more trustworthy than software, 88% of spreadsheets contain at least one error. Don't put your reputation on the line.
Spreadsheets can be chaotic, hiding formulas, and presenting data with conventions that are not intuitive, making it harder to make necessary adjustments and increasing the opportunity for errors.
Spreadsheets are incapable of visually presenting data, making client buy-in more difficult for drainage designs and impeding stakeholders' understanding of a given project.
Achieve better, more sustainable drainage outcomes with the tools inside of InfoDrainage.
InfoDrainage makes generating reports quick and simple. With flexible reporting, you can expose all of the available inputs, outputs, simulation results, design results, calculated values, etc., all in one customizable table.
Quickly connect your site designs in Civil 3D with InfoDrainage through a convenient toolbar, going from civil design to hydraulic analysis and back in minutes, all the while making responsive design changes in each model.
The days of oversizing infrastructure and fighting nature are over – InfoDrainage efficiently handles both traditional and sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) ensuring you have the most efficient and sustainable designs.
Why wait? Transitioning from spreadsheets is simpler than you might think. Try the next generation of drainage design today, completely free for 30 days.
Free training tools, tutorials, and integrations make the transition process quick and simple.
This free training course focuses on pipe design, simulation, results analysis, and sustainable urban drainage.
The InfoDrainage Technical Information portal serves as a hub for everything you need to know about InfoDrainage.
This short video provides you with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle drainage design challenges.