Transform your drainage design workflows with InfoDrainage

Find quick, accurate solutions to your most complex drainage challenges with InfoDrainage — integrated stormwater and sanitary sewer drainage design software.
With InfoDrainage users are offered intuitive data import and export functionality, templatized parts mapping, and intelligent workflows to streamline data exchange and modeling, especially in conjunction with Civil 3D.
The visualization of exceedance routes and overland flow corridors coupled with cutting-edge green infrastructure representations and analysis, InfoDrainage enables sustainable, optimally sized, and cost-effective designs on budget.
InfoDrainage offers many different design calculators that allow you to input your constraints and other data, helping the platform deliver properly sized stormwater controls. This saves you time as you model and helps increase confidence in your accuracy.
— Trevor English, Autodesk