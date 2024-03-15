Transform your drainage design workflows with InfoDrainage

Sustainable stormwater and sanitary sewer drainage designs that stand the test of time

Find quick, accurate solutions to your most complex drainage challenges with InfoDrainage — integrated stormwater and sanitary sewer drainage design software.

With InfoDrainage users are offered intuitive data import and export functionality, templatized parts mapping, and intelligent workflows to streamline data exchange and modeling, especially in conjunction with Civil 3D.

 

The visualization of exceedance routes and overland flow corridors coupled with cutting-edge green infrastructure representations and analysis, InfoDrainage enables sustainable, optimally sized, and cost-effective designs on budget.

 

InfoDrainage offers many different design calculators that allow you to input your constraints and other data, helping the platform deliver properly sized stormwater controls. This saves you time as you model and helps increase confidence in your accuracy.

 

"InfoDrainage has a more physics-based approach to hydraulic analysis than competitive tools... This more advanced physics engine allows users to better understand flows through different types of green infrastructure, like permeable pavement or rain gardens."

— Trevor English, Autodesk

