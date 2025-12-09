White paper

Safeguarding creative IP in the era of AI and the cloud

Your content is your most valuable asset. Learn how to protect it in a world of remote workflows, cloud collaboration, and AI innovation.

Essential strategies for studios, production teams, and game developers

Cloud-based production, remote collaboration, and AI are expanding the possibilities for creative teams - but they also introduce new risks to intellectual property (IP). This white paper is your essential guide to securing creative assets without slowing innovation.

  • Actionable strategies to future-proof your pipeline.
  • Compliance checklists and security best practices.
  • Real-world case study: How Twisted Pictures secured its production with Flow Capture.

Key insights from the whitepaper

AI and remote workflows introduce new threats

Distributed teams and AI expand the attack surface, creating risks that demand smarter security strategies.

Security must travel with assets

Protection can’t rely on physical perimeters; it must be embedded in workflows.

A strong defense is layered

The best strategies combine technology, policy, and people to create a layered defense that evolves as fast as threats.

Future-ready security starts now

Secure-by-design thinking and intelligent automation will define the next decade of IP protection.

Stay ahead of IP security challenges

Our white paper explores the biggest IP security challenges facing the media and entertainment industry - and how solutions like Flow Capture help you stay ahead.

Director reviewing shots in Autodesk Flow Capture

Security meets creativity

Autodesk Flow Capture combines the best of Moxion and PIX into one powerful solution for secure collaboration in the cloud. Built for studios, production companies, and game developers, Flow Capture ensures your creative assets stay protected, without compromising speed or creativity.

  • Studio-grade security aligned with MovieLabs 2030 Vision and TPN standards.
  • Seamless collaboration for distributed teams and remote workflows.
  • Future-ready architecture to handle AI-driven innovation and evolving threats.

Curious how top studios are strengthening their workflows?

Connect with an Autodesk expert to find out how you can protect your ideas, assets, and artistry in the era of remote work and intelligent workflows.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Why is intellectual property (IP) security more critical than ever in media and entertainment?

With cloud-based workflows, global collaboration, and the rise of AI, creative assets are exposed to new risks. Studios face threats from organized cybercriminals, leaks, and internal vulnerabilities, making robust IP protection essential for safeguarding scripts, storyboards, code, and more. Discover the latest challenges and solutions in our full whitepaper.

What are the biggest security risks for remote and distributed teams?

Remote and distributed teams unlock incredible creative potential - but they also expand the security frontier. Here are the main risks to be aware of:

  • Unsecured devices and networks: Home routers, personal laptops, and public Wi-Fi can expose sensitive files.
  • Weak access controls: Shared passwords and lack of multi-factor authentication make breaches easier.
  • Unapproved tools: Using unauthorized apps creates blind spots in security.
  • Evolving threats: Organized groups target valuable IP for profit or leverage.

How does AI impact IP security in media production?

AI accelerates creative workflows but also introduces new risks if not managed properly. Key concerns include:

  • Unintentional IP infringement: AI may generate content based on copyrighted or confidential material.
  • Loss of attribution: AI-edited or generated assets can blur ownership and credit.
  • Data leakage: Training internal models on unreleased footage or scripts can cause that material to resurface later in ways no one intended. 
  • Pipeline vulnerabilities: Every AI tool and integration expands the attack surface.

To stay secure, studios must track how AI is used, set boundaries for model training, and build security into every workflow.

What best practices help studios secure their creative workflows?

Building a security-first culture, centralizing workflows, implementing role-based access controls, and using multi-factor authentication are key. Studios also benefit from secure collaboration tools and ongoing security training. Find a full checklist of best practices inside the whitepaper.

What future trends will shape IP security in media and entertainment?

Three major trends are shaping the future of IP security:

  • Zero Trust architectures: Every user, device, and algorithm must continuously prove legitimacy.
  • AI-driven threat defense: Machine learning will detect and respond to threats in real time, strengthening protection as attacks grow more sophisticated.
  • Security-by-design: Leading studios will embed security into every workflow, treating it as a creative enabler, not just an IT requirement.

Studios that embrace these trends will be best positioned to innovate, collaborate, and protect their most valuable assets.

How does Autodesk Flow Capture help protect creative IP?

Flow Capture is built from the ground up to enable secure, seamless collaboration in the world of remote and hybrid production. It’s more than a digital dailies and review tool; it’s a purpose-built environment for protecting creative IP at every stage of production.

Here’s how Flow Capture helps you protect what matters most:

  • Studio-grade security: End-to-end encryption for files, multi-factor authentication, and role-based access controls down to the asset level.
  • Collaboration without compromise: Live, secure Flow Capture Rooms for real-time review and feedback with dynamic watermarking and frame-level annotations.
  • Seamless integration: Connect with tools like Flame, Avid Media Composer, and Flow Production Tracking, reducing risky file transfers and keeping context intact.
  • Enterprise-grade oversight: Digital rights management (DRM), forensic watermarking, and detailed audit logs meet the toughest compliance standards, including TPN and ISO/IEC 27001.
