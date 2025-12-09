& Construction
Cloud-based production, remote collaboration, and AI are expanding the possibilities for creative teams - but they also introduce new risks to intellectual property (IP). This white paper is your essential guide to securing creative assets without slowing innovation.
Distributed teams and AI expand the attack surface, creating risks that demand smarter security strategies.
Protection can’t rely on physical perimeters; it must be embedded in workflows.
The best strategies combine technology, policy, and people to create a layered defense that evolves as fast as threats.
Secure-by-design thinking and intelligent automation will define the next decade of IP protection.
Our white paper explores the biggest IP security challenges facing the media and entertainment industry - and how solutions like Flow Capture help you stay ahead.
Autodesk Flow Capture combines the best of Moxion and PIX into one powerful solution for secure collaboration in the cloud. Built for studios, production companies, and game developers, Flow Capture ensures your creative assets stay protected, without compromising speed or creativity.
With cloud-based workflows, global collaboration, and the rise of AI, creative assets are exposed to new risks. Studios face threats from organized cybercriminals, leaks, and internal vulnerabilities, making robust IP protection essential for safeguarding scripts, storyboards, code, and more. Discover the latest challenges and solutions in our full whitepaper.
Remote and distributed teams unlock incredible creative potential - but they also expand the security frontier. Here are the main risks to be aware of:
AI accelerates creative workflows but also introduces new risks if not managed properly. Key concerns include:
To stay secure, studios must track how AI is used, set boundaries for model training, and build security into every workflow.
Building a security-first culture, centralizing workflows, implementing role-based access controls, and using multi-factor authentication are key. Studios also benefit from secure collaboration tools and ongoing security training. Find a full checklist of best practices inside the whitepaper.
Three major trends are shaping the future of IP security:
Studios that embrace these trends will be best positioned to innovate, collaborate, and protect their most valuable assets.
Flow Capture is built from the ground up to enable secure, seamless collaboration in the world of remote and hybrid production. It’s more than a digital dailies and review tool; it’s a purpose-built environment for protecting creative IP at every stage of production.
Here’s how Flow Capture helps you protect what matters most: