Fabric of Filmmaking

The world's most innovative filmmakers are turning to cloud-based collaboration to enhance the creative process and tell great stories.

Film crew capturing man walking

Navigating the new era of production

Industry-wide shifts are reshaping the Fabric of Filmmaking: tighter budgets, evolving audience behaviors, and the rapid adoption of new technologies. Studios and creators are adapting to a landscape where efficiency, security, and collaboration are more critical than ever.

The evolving production landscape

Director reviewing camera footage on set

Budget pressures

Studios are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality content with fewer resources. There’s a strong focus on cost savings, streamlined workflows, and maximizing every dollar spent - without sacrificing creative ambition or production value.

 

Film crew on location

Globalization

Production is becoming more international, with growth in emerging markets and a rise in new creative voices. The industry is adapting to a broader, more diverse ecosystem, fueled by digital connectivity and global demand.

Group of young filmmakers on set

New platforms

Younger audiences are consuming content across new platforms, driving a shift in storytelling formats and production priorities. The industry is responding with more agile, tech-enabled workflows that support both traditional and next-generation content.

 

Two people reviewing content on computer screen

AI & cloud technology

The adoption of AI and cloud-based tools is accelerating, with a focus on automating routine tasks, improving asset management, and enabling smarter, faster decision-making throughout the production lifecycle.

 

Director reviewing footage on tablet

Fabric of Filmmaking, reimagined

Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion and PIX) is more than a tool - it’s the connective tissue of modern filmmaking. It weaves together every phase of production, enabling creative teams to collaborate in real time across locations, departments, and disciplines. Whether reviewing dailies, syncing editorial feedback, or managing assets with precision, Flow Capture keeps every contributor - from director to editor to producer - aligned around a single source of truth, empowering teams to move faster, stay focused, and tell better stories.

Collaboration just got creative

Explore how Flow Capture is the Fabric of Filmmaking, streamlining film production and giving teams the power to be creative in how they work together.

Editor reviews content in Flow Capture

Collaboration for the modern era

Flow Capture enables secure, real-time review and collaboration, helping teams stay aligned throughout the creative process. It supports both asynchronous and live workflows, making it easier to keep projects moving forward.

 

Forensic and burnt-in watermarking in Flow Capture

Enterprise-grade security

With advanced features such as forensic and burnt-in watermarking, access control, and digital rights management (DRM) built in, Flow Capture helps studios of all sizes protect their most valuable assets and meet evolving security standards.

 

Director reviewing footage on set

Integration & scalability

Flow Capture has been tried and tested on some of the most complex productions. It's engineered to scale, adapt, and integrate with the tools and processes that define modern filmmaking. 

 

 

How Flow Capture enables Twisted Pictures’ global workflow

Woman looking up at ceiling with water leak

“It’s one of the hardest things to get people to say ‘yes’ and not scare them away when you’re showing something in progress. I used Flow Capture Rooms to get the right people to see the right element at the right time.”

– Kevin O'Neill, Senior VFX Supervisor & Post-Production Supervisor, Twisted Pictures

Film crew on set

The Flow Capture Origin Story

Hugh Calveley, founder of Flow Capture, shares his journey from camera assistant on remote New Zealand film sets to building a cloud-based collaboration platform now trusted by top-tier studios on Wrapbook’s flagship podcast, On Production.

