Fabric of Filmmaking

Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion and PIX) is more than a tool - it’s the connective tissue of modern filmmaking. It weaves together every phase of production, enabling creative teams to collaborate in real time across locations, departments, and disciplines. Whether reviewing dailies, syncing editorial feedback, or managing assets with precision, Flow Capture keeps every contributor - from director to editor to producer - aligned around a single source of truth, empowering teams to move faster, stay focused, and tell better stories.