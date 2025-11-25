& Construction
Industry-wide shifts are reshaping the Fabric of Filmmaking: tighter budgets, evolving audience behaviors, and the rapid adoption of new technologies. Studios and creators are adapting to a landscape where efficiency, security, and collaboration are more critical than ever.
Studios are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality content with fewer resources. There’s a strong focus on cost savings, streamlined workflows, and maximizing every dollar spent - without sacrificing creative ambition or production value.
Production is becoming more international, with growth in emerging markets and a rise in new creative voices. The industry is adapting to a broader, more diverse ecosystem, fueled by digital connectivity and global demand.
Younger audiences are consuming content across new platforms, driving a shift in storytelling formats and production priorities. The industry is responding with more agile, tech-enabled workflows that support both traditional and next-generation content.
The adoption of AI and cloud-based tools is accelerating, with a focus on automating routine tasks, improving asset management, and enabling smarter, faster decision-making throughout the production lifecycle.
Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion and PIX) is more than a tool - it’s the connective tissue of modern filmmaking. It weaves together every phase of production, enabling creative teams to collaborate in real time across locations, departments, and disciplines. Whether reviewing dailies, syncing editorial feedback, or managing assets with precision, Flow Capture keeps every contributor - from director to editor to producer - aligned around a single source of truth, empowering teams to move faster, stay focused, and tell better stories.
Explore how Flow Capture is the Fabric of Filmmaking, streamlining film production and giving teams the power to be creative in how they work together.
Flow Capture enables secure, real-time review and collaboration, helping teams stay aligned throughout the creative process. It supports both asynchronous and live workflows, making it easier to keep projects moving forward.
With advanced features such as forensic and burnt-in watermarking, access control, and digital rights management (DRM) built in, Flow Capture helps studios of all sizes protect their most valuable assets and meet evolving security standards.
Flow Capture has been tried and tested on some of the most complex productions. It's engineered to scale, adapt, and integrate with the tools and processes that define modern filmmaking.
– Kevin O'Neill, Senior VFX Supervisor & Post-Production Supervisor, Twisted Pictures
Hugh Calveley, founder of Flow Capture, shares his journey from camera assistant on remote New Zealand film sets to building a cloud-based collaboration platform now trusted by top-tier studios on Wrapbook’s flagship podcast, On Production.