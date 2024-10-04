What is digital manufacturing?

Implementing Fusion, Autodesk's industry cloud for manufacturing involves strategically integrating its core components to enhance cloud based manufacturing workflows: Fusion for seamless cloud CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB operations, data management, and collaboration, Fusion Manage for robust lifecycle management, and Fusion Operations for real-time insights into shop floor activities.

Complemented by Autodesk Platform Services (APS), extensive APIs, professional-grade extensions, and strategic partnerships, these tools create a comprehensive cloud manufacturing solution that supports every phase of your design and make process.