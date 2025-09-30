Neural technology

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk imagines a new class of generative AI technologies built using machine learning and artificial neural networks. The first of these is neural CAD, a category of generative AI foundation models trained to directly reason about CAD objects. Moving far beyond the practice of simply incorporating large language models into existing solutions, Autodesk has completely reimagined the traditional software engines that create CAD geometry. This new category of generative AI foundation models offers a path to the future of connected Design and Make processes.
Upcoming new features powered by these groundbreaking foundation models.
This new generative AI technology can create designs spontaneously based on a text prompt and spatial constraints, generating editable precision CAD geometry. Additionally, neural CAD for geometry can also generate the sequence of commands within a traditional parametric CAD software tool needed to create an object. Whether you need organic, curved surfaces found commonly in consumer goods or flat surfaces and clearly defined edges found in mechanical systems, this entirely new, machine learning approach to creating precision geometry promises to transform your workflows.
Autodesk's first AEC-related foundation model, neural CAD for buildings in Forma, enables architects to quickly transition between early design concepts and more detailed building layouts and systems. This new tool translates between a conceptual architectural massing model and building floorplan layout. Changes to one architectural system will be reflected immediately in the others. Autodesk will continue to add more architectural systems to the translation engine, akin to adding new languages to a large language model.
For over fifteen years, Autodesk researchers explored the power of AI to support the critical industries and creative professionals we serve. With nearly 100 peer-reviewed, scientific research papers, Autodesk is the world's leading publisher of AI research for CAD geometry. You can explore some of this research in our online catalog of publications. Careful observers of this research will see the path to the future that Autodesk is building where AI tools will transform today's workflows, streamline processes, and improve outcomes.
Autodesk is introducing neural technology as a broad, thought leadership category that includes generative AI foundation models trained on professional design data and industrial and architectural systems. We expect neural technology to evolve quickly to create an entirely new type of Design and Make software. Our first proof points for this technology are new and upcoming neural CAD-aware models in Fusion and Forma.
Autodesk intends to release new features in Forma and Fusion that are powered by generative AI at a later date.