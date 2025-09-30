& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk AI is built for designers and engineers who want to move faster—without compromising their vision. Our tools are designed to accelerate project timelines while keeping you in full control: editable, directable, and always aligned with your creative intent. Whether you're planning, concepting, or analyzing, Autodesk AI supports your process at every stage of the AECO lifecycle. And because trust matters, we’re transparent about how our AI is trained and how your data is used—so you can deliver with confidence.
Speed up repetitive but necessary tasks so you can spend more time on creative decisions.
Make informed decisions throughout the design process with AI-powered analyses and simulations that help drive towards desired project outcomes.
Intuitive, real-time analysis helps prioritize what matters most, enabling the creation of smart solutions for better outcomes.
Because we believe AI should serve you—not the other way around. Autodesk AI is built on three core principles: creative control, workflow integration, and trusted transparency. Our tools are designed to fit into your workflows, adapt to your processes, and respect your data. That’s why architecture and engineering firms around the world trust Autodesk to help them bring their boldest ideas to life.
Autodesk Forma
Perform predictive analysis for wind and noise in real time, so you can make smart design decisions that improve outcomes.
Autodesk Forma
This feature provides near-instant results, detailing lifecycle embodied carbon data with accessible visualizations and insights.
Autodesk Forma
This feature significantly accelerates the process of site and building layout design, helping users explore and evaluate a larger range of options.
Autodesk InfoDrainage
Predict flood maps quickly and accurately when applying water on the site surface, while also highlighting the best spots for storage structures and stormwater controls like ponds and swales.
Autodesk AutoCAD
Use conversational AI to conveniently access helpful AI-generated support and solutions related to AutoCAD.
Autodesk AutoCAD
Markup Import & Assist allows users to bring markups directly into the AutoCAD environment and guides users in automatically incorporating those markups into the design.
Autodesk AutoCAD
Provides curated tips and valuable information—at the right time and in the right context—to increase productivity.
Autodesk Revit
Quickly generate design alternatives based on your goals, constraints, and inputs to give you higher performing options for data-driven decision making.
AI should empower designers, architects, and engineers to do the work they are most passionate about. That's why our AI is designed to work - speeding up workflows to increase project capacity, offering predictive insights through project data analysis, and enhancing creative exploration by automating tedious tasks. Our AI tools are transparent, and shaped by the professionals who use them.
We’re building AI you can trust, because the future of the built environment depends on it.
Our global 2025 State of Design & Make research reflects a drop in overall sentiment, signifying that AI is following the classic tech hype cycle, as leaders face the reality of implementation, an ongoing technical skills shortage, and the limitations of the current technology. Despite these challenges, the majority of leaders say they will increase their investment in AI technology in the coming years.
Cloud software that offers powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Today architecture and engineering professionals can automate their processes, unlock efficiencies, and fuel creativity and innovation with AI-powered capabilities in Autodesk’s AECO product solutions. Whether it’s real-time environmental analyses in Forma, generative modeling for drainage systems in Civil 3D, faster iterations in AutoCAD or smarter Scan to BIM workflows with Recap Pro, Autodesk AI empowers our customers to not just work better and more efficiently, but to deliver projects with sustainable outcomes.
Autodesk AI helps AutoCAD users accelerate previously tedious and repetitive tasks, unlocking more time for creation and exploration. Features like My Insights: Macro Advisor, Markup Import and Markup Assist, Smart Blocks and more are all available with AutoCAD. Learn more here.
Forma includes a growing list of AI-powered features including rapid noise and wind analysis, site optioneering, and embodied carbon. Learn more here.