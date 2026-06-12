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Your work depends on reliable tools that help you get the details right without slowing you down. We know that updating AutoCAD can raise practical questions, especially when you're managing active projects, custom workflows, and tight deadlines.
Explore recent AutoCAD improvements, practical resources, and support options designed to help you reduce workflow friction, stay productive, and get more value from the latest release.
Improve your everyday drafting experience with smarter hatch workflows, automated geometry cleanup, and smoother performance across common tasks.
Recent updates have made it easier to create and manage hatches, including more flexible boundary and path-based options.
Reviewing hatch patterns, boundaries, and overall workflow setup can help improve performance and consistency, especially in complex drawings.
Learn hatch basics in 5 minutes
Watch hatch workflow improvements on YouTube
Geometry Cleanup identifies common geometry errors such as gaps, overshoots, undershoots, and misaligned angles and suggests targeted fixes. By streamlining error detection and correction in DWG files, it reduces manual cleanup, improves drawing quality and boosts drafting productivity, making files more reliable for downstream workflows.
Watch Geometry Cleanup in action
AutoCAD continues to improve performance across everyday workflows like such as file open, layout switching, and 3D navigation. Tasks that once felt slow—such as switching layouts or navigating complex 3D views—are now smoother and more responsive, especially in larger drawings. Improvements are incremental and can vary by file and workflow, but ongoing graphics enhancements help deliver a more seamless experience over time.
Reduce interruptions and keep your workflows running smoothly with guidance on updates, configuration migration, and preparation.
Update progress may appear to pause at certain percentages, but the installer is often still running in the background. During this time, AutoCAD may be applying updates or completing setup steps. If possible, allow the process to finish without interruption to avoid restarting or corrupting the installation.
AutoCAD includes tools to migrate custom settings such as menus, tool palettes, and routines. Some configurations may still require manual updates. Reviewing your environment after migration helps ensure your most important tools continue working as expected.
Taking a few steps before updating can help avoid interruptions later. Reviewing system requirements, licensing setup, and active files ahead of time helps ensure a smoother experience—especially across shared environments or ongoing projects. A little preparation can go a long way in keeping your workflows on track.
Teams often hesitate to update AutoCAD because stability, compatibility, and predictability matter. These are the most common questions we hear, with guidance to help you evaluate risk and plan the next steps.
To explore the latest AutoCAD improvements, features, and updates, visit the AutoCAD product details page, official AutoCAD blog, and support site. You can also connect with the community in the AutoCAD forums to learn from other users and stay up to date.
File compatibility is a common concern for teams managing long-running projects or shared drawing standards. AutoCAD continues to support DWG workflows across releases, and drawings can be saved to earlier DWG formats when needed. For example, when working in a lower version such as AutoCAD 2015 and opening a DWG file created in AutoCAD 2026, the DWG file must be saved in the 2013 format or earlier. There are two methods to convert a DWG file to a lower version. See AutoCAD Help and Learn more
While some teams prefer to wait, upgrading sooner allows you to benefit from the latest performance improvements, workflow enhancements, and fixes. Reviewing release notes and support resources can help you plan a smooth transition and take advantage of these updates with confidence. See recent improvements and updates
A good first step is to review known limitations, compatibility information, and available workarounds for AutoCAD 2027. This can help you understand how the release may affect your workflows and identify any areas that may require testing or preparation before deployment.
Explore the latest AutoCAD updates designed to improve everyday workflows—from performance enhancements to new tools that help reduce manual work and increase drafting efficiency.
Checkout introduces a new way of collaborating on shared DWG files by reserving only the geometry you need, allowing you to work in parallel within isolated editing environments and safely apply changes back to the source drawing via Forma Data Management, keeping you in control.
Geometry Cleanup identifies common geometry errors such as gaps, overshoots, undershoots, and misaligned angles and suggests targeted fixes. By streamlining error detection and correction in DWG files, it reduces manual cleanup, improves drawing quality and boosts drafting productivity, making files more reliable for downstream workflows.
Forma Data Management Essentials is now included with standalone subscriptions of AutoCAD, bringing cloud-based project data management directly into the tools you already use.
The Autodesk Assistant delivers intelligent, in-context guidance powered by Autodesk AI. With the introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP), it now interprets drawing context and user intent, enabling CAD standards checking and allowing you to leverage enhanced AI chat and prompt-driven workflows.
Learn more about what’s new, improved, and important to know in AutoCAD 2027
Stay up to date with AutoCAD releases, feature announcements, workflow tips, and insights from the AutoCAD product team.
Review known issues, limitations, and recommended workarounds to help you plan and troubleshoot your AutoCAD 2027 deployment.
Find technical documentation, troubleshooting resources, downloads, and support options for AutoCAD
Connect with AutoCAD users, ask questions, share knowledge, and learn from real-world experiences across the AutoCAD community.
Third-party plug-in compatibility can vary by vendor and version. Before upgrading, review compatibility information and check with your plug-in providers to help avoid workflow disruptions.
Explore Autodesk-approved apps, plug-ins, and integrations that extend AutoCAD workflows and functionality.
Get guidance and support tailored to small businesses, including questions about AutoCAD updates, subscriptions, and update planning.
Plan and deploy AutoCAD across your organization with confidence. This guide highlights key considerations—from setup to testing—to help reduce errors and ensure a smoother rollout experience.
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Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.