3D modeling software for 3D printing is a tool that helps you create digital designs of objects that can be printed with a 3D printer. It allows you to build and modify virtual models in 3D. These are then converted into formats like STL that a 3D printer or its slicing software can use to produce the physical object. These programs also offer features for ensuring dimensional accuracy of our designs, applying surface textures, and controlling material properties to make sure your design is ready for printing.