Explore the newest features in Autodesk Revit 2025 software, including industry-specific toolsets, new automation, and insights.
Work faster and more efficiently by using the Revit shortcuts below. You can find a downloadable list of shortcuts and commands in the Revit Keyboard Shortcuts PDF.
Below, you'll find an abbreviated list of commands that can be used in Revit.
DI
ALIGNED DIMENSION / Creates an aligned dimension.
DL
DETAIL LINE / Creates view-specific lines.
EL
SPOT ELEVATION / Displays the elevation of a selected point.
FR
FIND/REPLACE / Find and replace.
GP
MODEL GROUP:CREATE GROUP; DETAIL GROUP:CREATE GROUP / Creates a group of elements.
RT
TAG ROOM; ROOM TAG / Tags the selected room.
TG
TAG BY CATEGORY / Applies tags to elements based on their categories.
TX
TEXT / Adds text.
AA
ADJUST ANALYTICAL MODEL / Adjusts the analytical model of the structural member in relation to those of the elements to which it joins.
DC
CHECK DUCT SYSTEMS / Examines the mechanical systems in a project to verify that each system is assigned to a userdefined system, and properly connected.
EC
CHECK CIRCUITS / Verifies all circuits for proper connections to panels and valid system assignments.
LD
LOADS / Applies point, line and area loads to a model.
LO
HEATING AND COOLING LOADS / Prepares a heating and cooling load analysis report based on an existing building model.
PC
CHECK PIPE SYSTEMS / Examines the piping systems in a project to verify that each system is assigned to a user-defined system, and properly connected.
PS
PANEL SCHEDULES / Generates a panel schedule for a specific panel.
RA
RESET ANALYTICAL MODEL / Restores the analytical model alignment methods to auto-detect.
CL
COLUMN; STRUCTURAL COLUMN / Adds a vertical load-bearing element to the building model.
CM
PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.
DR
DOOR / Adds a door to the building model.
GR
GRID / Places column grid lines in the building design.
LL
LEVEL / Places a level in view.
RM
ROOM / Creates a room bounded by model elements and separation lines.
RP
REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.
SB
FLOOR:FLOOR: STRUCTURAL / Adds structural floors to a building model.
WA
WALL; WALL:WALL: ARCHITECTURAL / Creates a non-bearing wall or a structural wall in the building model.
WN
WINDOW / Places a window in a wall or skylight in a roof.
ER
EDITING REQUESTS / Displays a list of usersí requests to borrow elements in worksets, as well as pending requests.
RL or RW
RELOAD LATEST / Loads the latest version of the central model.
//
DIVIDE SURFACE / Applies a division grid along a surface in a conceptual design.
AD
ATTACH DETAIL GROUP / Creates an attached detail group.
AP
ADD TO GROUP / Adds elements to a group.
BS
STRUCTURAL BEAM SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC BEAM SYSTEM / Creates a layout that is used to control the number and spacing of a series of parallel beams.
CG
CANCEL / Cancels an action.
EG
EDIT GROUP / Edits a group.
EP
EDIT PAR / Edits a part element.
EU
UNHIDE ELEMENT / Enables a hidden element to appear in view.
EW
EDIT WITNESS LINES / Edits a witness line
FG
FINISH / Finishes editing a group.
HT
SHOW HELP TOOLTIP / Displays the Help Tooltip.
JP
JUSTIFICATION POINTS / Sets a justification point for relocating elements.
JY
YOFFSET / Offsets an element in the y direction.
JZ
ZOFFSET / Offsets an element in the z direction.
LI
MODEL LINE; BOUNDARY LINE; REBAR LINE / Places a new line.
RA
RESTORE ALL EXCLUDED / Restores all excluded parts and elements.
RG
REMOVE FROM GROUP / Removes elements from a group.
RH
TOGGLE REVEAL HIDDEN ELEMENTS MODE / Toggles the Reveal Hidden Elements Mode.
RP
REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.
UG
UNGROUP / Ungroups members of a group.
VU
UNHIDE CATEGORY / Enables a hidden category to appear in view.
CM
PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.
FR
FIND/REPLACE / Find and replace.
GP
MODEL GROUP:CREATE GROUP; DETAIL GROUP:CREATE GROUP / Creates a group of elements.
LI
MODEL LINE; BOUNDARY LINE; REBAR LINE / Places a new line.
LL
LEVEL / Places a level in view.
MD
MODIFY / Enters selection mode to select elements to modify.
RP
REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.
TX
TEXT / Adds text
ES
MEP SETTINGS:ELECTRICAL SETTINGS / Accesses dialog box to specify wiring parameters, voltages definitions, distribution systems, cable tray and conduit settings, and load calculation and circuit numbering settings.
MS
MEP SETTINGS:MECHANICAL SETTINGS / Accesses dialog box to configure component sizes, and the behavior and appearance of the mechanical systems.
SU
ADDITIONAL SETTINGS:SUN SETTINGS / Opens the sun settings dialog box.
UN
PROJECT UNITS / Opens the Project Units tool.
AL
ALIGN / Aligns one or more elements with selected element.
AR
ARRAY / Creates a linear or radial array of selected elements.
CO or CC
COPY / Copies selected element(s).
CP
COPE; APPLY COPING / Applies coping to steel beam or columns.
CS
CREATE SIMILAR / Creates an element of the same type as the selected element.
DE
DELETE / Removes selected element(s) from the building model.
DM
MIRROR - DRAW AXIS / Reverses the position of a selected model element, using a user-generated line as the mirror axis.
EH
HIDE IN VIEW:HIDE ELEMENTS / Hides an element from view.
EOD
OVERRIDE GRAPHICS IN VIEW:OVERRIDE BY ELEMENT / Changes the graphic display settings for selected elements in the current view.
LI
MODEL LINE; BOUNDARY LINE; REBAR LINE / Places a new line.
LW
LINEWORK / Overrides the line style of selected line in the active view only.
MA
MATCH TYPE PROPERTIES / Opens the Match Type tool to convert one or more elements to match the type assigned to another element.
MM
MIRROR - PICK AXIS / Reverses the position of a selected model element, using a selected line as the mirror axis.
MV
MOVE / Moves a selected element.
OF
OFFSET / Moves a selected model line, detail line, wall, or beam a specified distance perpendicular to its length.
PN
PIN / Locks a model element in place.
PT
PAINT / Opens the Paint tool.
RC
COPE:REMOVE COPING / Removes coping.
RE
SCALE / Resizes the selected element.
RO
ROTATE / Rotates selected element around an axis.
SF
SPLIT FACE / Divides the face of an element into regions for application of different materials.
SL
SPLIT ELEMENT / Cuts an element (such as a wall or line) at a selected point.
TR
TRIM/EXTEND TO CORNER / Trims or extend one or more elements to form a corner.
PC
SNAP TO POINT CLOUDS / Snaps to point cloud.
SC
CENTERS / Snaps to center
SE
ENDPOINTS / Snaps to endpoints.
SI
INTERSECTIONS / Snaps to intersection.
SM
MIDPOINTS / Snaps to midpoint.
SN
NEAREST / Snaps to nearest.
SO
SNAPS OFF / Turns snaps off.
SP
PERPENDICULAR / Snaps to perpendicular.
SQ
QUADRANTS / Snaps to quadrant.
SR
SNAP TO REMOTE OBJECTS / Snaps to objects that are not near the element.
SS
TURN OVERRIDE OFF / Turns off override feature.
ST
TANGENTS / Snaps to tangent.
SW
WORK PLANE GRID / Snaps to the work plane grid.
SX
POINTS / Snaps to points.
BM
STRUCTURAL FRAMING: BEAM / Adds a load-bearing structural beam element to the building model.
BR
STRUCTURAL FRAMING: BRACE / Adds diagonal members that are connected to beams and columns.
BS
STRUCTURAL BEAM SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC BEAM SYSTEM / Creates a layout that is used to control the number and spacing of a series of parallel beams.
CL
COLUMN; STRUCTURAL COLUMN / Adds a vertical load-bearing element to the building model.
CM
PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.
FT
STRUCTURAL FOUNDATION: WALL / Creates a wall foundation for the building model.
GR
GRID / Places column grid lines in the building design.
LL
LEVEL / Places a level in view.
RN
REINFORCEMENT NUMBERS / Defines or edits numbering sequences by partition for rebar and fabric sheets.
SB
FLOOR:FLOOR: STRUCTURAL / Adds structural floors to a building model.
WA
WALL; WALL:WALL: ARCHITECTURAL / Creates a non-bearing wall or a structural wall in the building model.
AT
AIR TERMINAL / Places a register, grille or diffuser.
CM
PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.
CN
CONDUIT / Draws a rigid conduit run.
CT
CABLE TRAY / Draws a cable tray run.
CV
CONVERT TO FLEX DUCT / Converts a section of rigid duct to flexible duct.
DA
DUCT ACCESSORY / Adds duct accessories, such as dampers, in duct systems.
DF
DUCT FITTING / Places duct fittings (elbows, tees, end caps, and so on) in duct systems.
DT
DUCT / Draws ductwork in the building model.
EE
ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT / Places electrical equipment, such as panels and switch gear.
EW
ARC WIRE / Draws an arced wire run.
FD
FLEX DUCT / Draws flexible ductwork in the building model.
FP
FLEX PIPE / Draws flexible pipes.
LF
LIGHTING FIXTURE / Adds a lighting fixture element.
ME
MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT / Places mechanical equipment such as boilers, furnaces or fans.
NF
CONDUIT FITTING / Places conduit fittings.
PA
PIPE ACCESSORY / Adds pipe accessories.
PF
PIPE FITTING / Draws a pipe fitting in a piping system.
PI
PIPE / Draws rigid piping.
PX
PLUMBING FIXTURE / Places a plumbing fixture.
SK
SPRINKLER / Places a sprinkler
TF
CABLE TRAY FITTING / Places cable tray fittings.
FN9
SYSTEM BROWSER / Finds components that are not assigned to a system.
KS
KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS / Assigns key sequences to tools.
RD
RENDER IN CLOUD / Renders 3D views online.
RG
RENDER GALLERY / Enables access to multiple versions of renderings, render images as panoramas, change rendering quality, and apply background environments to rendered scenes.
RR
RENDER / Creates a photorealistic image of the building model.
TL
THIN LINES / Displays all lines on the screen as a single width, regardless of zoom level.
VG or VV
VISIBILITY/GRAPHICS / Controls the visibility and graphic display of model elements, datum elements, and viewspecific elements for each view in a project.
WC
CASCADE WINDOWS / Arranges all open windows in a series in the drawing area.
WT
TILE WINDOWS / See all open views at the same time.
CX
TOGGLE REVEAL CONSTRAINTS MODE / Toggles the constraints in a view.
GD
GRAPHIC DISPLAY OPTIONS / Opens the Graphics dialog box.
HC
HIDE CATEGORY / Hides all selected categories in the view.
HH
HIDE ELEMENT / Hides an element from view.
HI
ISOLATE ELEMENT / Isolates selected elements.
HL
HIDDEN LINE / Displays the image with all edges and lines drawn except those obstructed by surfaces.
HR
RESET TEMPORARY HIDE/ISOLATE / Restores any temporarily hidden elements or categories.
IC
ISOLATE CATEGORY / Isolates selected categories.
RH
TOGGLE REVEAL HIDDEN ELEMENTS MODE / Toggles the Reveal Hidden Elements Mode.
RY
RAY TRACE / Opens Ray Trace visual style, enabling a photorealistic rendering mode that allows panning and zooming around the model.
SD
SHADED WITH EDGES / Applies a shaded edge.
WF
WIREFRAME / Displays the image of the model with all edges and lines drawn, but with no surfaces drawn.