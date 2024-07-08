AUTODESK REVIT

Revit keyboard shortcuts

Revit 2025 is now available!

Explore the newest features in Autodesk Revit 2025 software, including industry-specific toolsets, new automation, and insights.

Revit shortcuts & hotkey guide

Work faster and more efficiently by using the Revit shortcuts below. You can find a downloadable list of shortcuts and commands in the Revit Keyboard Shortcuts PDF.

Jump to a section

Annotate  |  Analyze  |  Architecture  |  Collaborate  | Context Menu  |  Contextual Tabs  |  Create  |  Manage  |  Modify  |  Navigation Bar  |  Snaps  |  Structure  |  System  |  View  |  View Control Bar

Toggles and screen management

Below, you'll find an abbreviated list of commands that can be used in Revit.

Annotate

DI

ALIGNED DIMENSION / Creates an aligned dimension.

DL

DETAIL LINE / Creates view-specific lines.

EL

SPOT ELEVATION / Displays the elevation of a selected point.

FR

FIND/REPLACE / Find and replace.

GP

MODEL GROUP:CREATE GROUP; DETAIL GROUP:CREATE GROUP / Creates a group of elements.

RT

TAG ROOM; ROOM TAG / Tags the selected room.

TG

TAG BY CATEGORY / Applies tags to elements based on their categories.

TX

TEXT / Adds text.

Analyze

AA

ADJUST ANALYTICAL MODEL / Adjusts the analytical model of the structural member in relation to those of the elements to which it joins.

DC

CHECK DUCT SYSTEMS / Examines the mechanical systems in a project to verify that each system is assigned to a userdefined system, and properly connected.

EC

CHECK CIRCUITS / Verifies all circuits for proper connections to panels and valid system assignments.

LD

LOADS / Applies point, line and area loads to a model.

LO

HEATING AND COOLING LOADS / Prepares a heating and cooling load analysis report based on an existing building model.

PC

CHECK PIPE SYSTEMS / Examines the piping systems in a project to verify that each system is assigned to a user-defined system, and properly connected.

PS

PANEL SCHEDULES / Generates a panel schedule for a specific panel.

RA

RESET ANALYTICAL MODEL / Restores the analytical model alignment methods to auto-detect.

Architecture

CL

COLUMN; STRUCTURAL COLUMN / Adds a vertical load-bearing element to the building model.

CM

PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.

DR

DOOR / Adds a door to the building model.

GR

GRID / Places column grid lines in the building design.

LL

LEVEL / Places a level in view.

RM

ROOM / Creates a room bounded by model elements and separation lines.

RP

REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.

RT

TAG ROOM; ROOM TAG / Tags the selected room.

SB

FLOOR:FLOOR: STRUCTURAL / Adds structural floors to a building model.

WA

WALL; WALL:WALL: ARCHITECTURAL / Creates a non-bearing wall or a structural wall in the building model.

WN

WINDOW / Places a window in a wall or skylight in a roof.

Collaborate

ER

EDITING REQUESTS / Displays a list of usersí requests to borrow elements in worksets, as well as pending requests.

RL or RW

RELOAD LATEST / Loads the latest version of the central model.

Context Menu

MP

MOVE TO PROJECT / Move the model relative to a shared coordinate system.

R3

DEFINE A NEW CENTER OF ROTATION / Relocates center of rotation when rotating elements.

RA

RESTORE ALL EXCLUDED / Restores all excluded parts and elements.

RB

RESTORE EXCLUDED MEMBER / Restores an excluded member.

RC

REPEAT LAST COMMAND / Repeats the last command.

SA

SELECT ALL INSTANCES: IN ENTIRE PROJECT / Selects all of the elements that are similar to the selected element in the current view, or throughout the project.

Contextual Tabs

//

DIVIDE SURFACE / Applies a division grid along a surface in a conceptual design.

AA

ADJUST ANALYTICAL MODEL / Adjusts the analytical model of the structural member in relation to those of the elements to which it joins.

AD

ATTACH DETAIL GROUP / Creates an attached detail group.

AP

ADD TO GROUP / Adds elements to a group.

BS

STRUCTURAL BEAM SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC BEAM SYSTEM / Creates a layout that is used to control the number and spacing of a series of parallel beams.

CG

CANCEL / Cancels an action.

DI

ALIGNED DIMENSION / Creates an aligned dimension.

EG

EDIT GROUP / Edits a group.

EL

SPOT ELEVATION / Displays the elevation of a selected point.

EP

EDIT PAR / Edits a part element.

EU

UNHIDE ELEMENT / Enables a hidden element to appear in view.

EW

EDIT WITNESS LINES / Edits a witness line

FG

FINISH / Finishes editing a group.

HT

SHOW HELP TOOLTIP / Displays the Help Tooltip.

JP

JUSTIFICATION POINTS / Sets a justification point for relocating elements.

JY

YOFFSET / Offsets an element in the y direction.

JZ

ZOFFSET / Offsets an element in the z direction.

LI

MODEL LINE; BOUNDARY LINE; REBAR LINE / Places a new line.

PP or CTRL-1 or VP

PROPERTIES; TOGGLE PROPERTIES PALETTE / Toggles the Properties palette.

RA

RESTORE ALL EXCLUDED / Restores all excluded parts and elements.

RG

REMOVE FROM GROUP / Removes elements from a group.

RH

TOGGLE REVEAL HIDDEN ELEMENTS MODE / Toggles the Reveal Hidden Elements Mode.

RP

REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.

UG

UNGROUP / Ungroups members of a group.

VU

UNHIDE CATEGORY / Enables a hidden category to appear in view.

Create

CM

PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.

DI

ALIGNED DIMENSION / Creates an aligned dimension.

FR

FIND/REPLACE / Find and replace.

GP

MODEL GROUP:CREATE GROUP; DETAIL GROUP:CREATE GROUP / Creates a group of elements.

LI

MODEL LINE; BOUNDARY LINE; REBAR LINE / Places a new line.

LL

LEVEL / Places a level in view.

MD

MODIFY / Enters selection mode to select elements to modify.

PP or CTRL-1 or VP

PROPERTIES; TOGGLE PROPERTIES PALETTE / Toggles the Properties palette.

RP

REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.

TX

TEXT / Adds text

Manage

ES

MEP SETTINGS:ELECTRICAL SETTINGS / Accesses dialog box to specify wiring parameters, voltages definitions, distribution systems, cable tray and conduit settings, and load calculation and circuit numbering settings.

MS

MEP SETTINGS:MECHANICAL SETTINGS / Accesses dialog box to configure component sizes, and the behavior and appearance of the mechanical systems.

SU

ADDITIONAL SETTINGS:SUN SETTINGS / Opens the sun settings dialog box.

UN

PROJECT UNITS / Opens the Project Units tool.

Modify

AL

ALIGN / Aligns one or more elements with selected element.

AR

ARRAY / Creates a linear or radial array of selected elements.

CO or CC

COPY / Copies selected element(s).

CP

COPE; APPLY COPING / Applies coping to steel beam or columns.

CS

CREATE SIMILAR / Creates an element of the same type as the selected element.

DE

DELETE / Removes selected element(s) from the building model.

DI

ALIGNED DIMENSION / Creates an aligned dimension.

DM

MIRROR - DRAW AXIS / Reverses the position of a selected model element, using a user-generated line as the mirror axis.

EH

HIDE IN VIEW:HIDE ELEMENTS / Hides an element from view.

EL

SPOT ELEVATION / Displays the elevation of a selected point.

EOD

OVERRIDE GRAPHICS IN VIEW:OVERRIDE BY ELEMENT / Changes the graphic display settings for selected elements in the current view.

LI

MODEL LINE; BOUNDARY LINE; REBAR LINE / Places a new line.

LW

LINEWORK / Overrides the line style of selected line in the active view only.

MA

MATCH TYPE PROPERTIES / Opens the Match Type tool to convert one or more elements to match the type assigned to another element.

MM

MIRROR - PICK AXIS / Reverses the position of a selected model element, using a selected line as the mirror axis.

MV

MOVE / Moves a selected element.

OF

OFFSET / Moves a selected model line, detail line, wall, or beam a specified distance perpendicular to its length.

PN

PIN / Locks a model element in place.

PP or CTRL-1 or VP

PROPERTIES; TOGGLE PROPERTIES PALETTE / Toggles the Properties palette.

PT

PAINT / Opens the Paint tool.

RC

COPE:REMOVE COPING / Removes coping.

RE

SCALE / Resizes the selected element.

RO

ROTATE / Rotates selected element around an axis.

RP

REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.

SF

SPLIT FACE / Divides the face of an element into regions for application of different materials.

SL

SPLIT ELEMENT / Cuts an element (such as a wall or line) at a selected point.

TR

TRIM/EXTEND TO CORNER / Trims or extend one or more elements to form a corner.

Navigation Bar

Snaps

PC

SNAP TO POINT CLOUDS / Snaps to point cloud.

SC

CENTERS / Snaps to center

SE

ENDPOINTS / Snaps to endpoints.

SI

INTERSECTIONS / Snaps to intersection.

SM

MIDPOINTS / Snaps to midpoint.

SN

NEAREST / Snaps to nearest.

SO

SNAPS OFF / Turns snaps off.

SP

PERPENDICULAR / Snaps to perpendicular.

SQ

QUADRANTS / Snaps to quadrant.

SR

SNAP TO REMOTE OBJECTS / Snaps to objects that are not near the element.

SS

TURN OVERRIDE OFF / Turns off override feature.

ST

TANGENTS / Snaps to tangent.

SW

WORK PLANE GRID / Snaps to the work plane grid.

SX

POINTS / Snaps to points.

Structure

BM

STRUCTURAL FRAMING: BEAM / Adds a load-bearing structural beam element to the building model.

BR

STRUCTURAL FRAMING: BRACE / Adds diagonal members that are connected to beams and columns.

BS

STRUCTURAL BEAM SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC BEAM SYSTEM / Creates a layout that is used to control the number and spacing of a series of parallel beams.

CL

COLUMN; STRUCTURAL COLUMN / Adds a vertical load-bearing element to the building model.

CM

PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.

FT

STRUCTURAL FOUNDATION: WALL / Creates a wall foundation for the building model.

GR

GRID / Places column grid lines in the building design.

LL

LEVEL / Places a level in view.

RN

REINFORCEMENT NUMBERS / Defines or edits numbering sequences by partition for rebar and fabric sheets.

RP

REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.

SB

FLOOR:FLOOR: STRUCTURAL / Adds structural floors to a building model.

WA

WALL; WALL:WALL: ARCHITECTURAL / Creates a non-bearing wall or a structural wall in the building model.

System

AT

AIR TERMINAL / Places a register, grille or diffuser.

CM

PLACE A COMPONENT / Place a component.

CN

CONDUIT / Draws a rigid conduit run.

CT

CABLE TRAY / Draws a cable tray run.

CV

CONVERT TO FLEX DUCT / Converts a section of rigid duct to flexible duct.

DA

DUCT ACCESSORY / Adds duct accessories, such as dampers, in duct systems.

DF

DUCT FITTING / Places duct fittings (elbows, tees, end caps, and so on) in duct systems.

DT

DUCT / Draws ductwork in the building model.

EE

ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT / Places electrical equipment, such as panels and switch gear.

EW

ARC WIRE / Draws an arced wire run.

FD

FLEX DUCT / Draws flexible ductwork in the building model.

FP

FLEX PIPE / Draws flexible pipes.

LF

LIGHTING FIXTURE / Adds a lighting fixture element.

ME

MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT / Places mechanical equipment such as boilers, furnaces or fans.

NF

CONDUIT FITTING / Places conduit fittings.

PA

PIPE ACCESSORY / Adds pipe accessories.

PF

PIPE FITTING / Draws a pipe fitting in a piping system.

PI

PIPE / Draws rigid piping.

PX

PLUMBING FIXTURE / Places a plumbing fixture.

RP

REFERENCE PLANE / Creates a reference plane using drawing tools.

SK

SPRINKLER / Places a sprinkler

TF

CABLE TRAY FITTING / Places cable tray fittings.

View

FN9

SYSTEM BROWSER / Finds components that are not assigned to a system.

KS

KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS / Assigns key sequences to tools.

PP or CTRL-1 or VP

PROPERTIES; TOGGLE PROPERTIES PALETTE / Toggles the Properties palette.

RD

RENDER IN CLOUD / Renders 3D views online.

RG

RENDER GALLERY / Enables access to multiple versions of renderings, render images as panoramas, change rendering quality, and apply background environments to rendered scenes.

RR

RENDER / Creates a photorealistic image of the building model.

TL

THIN LINES / Displays all lines on the screen as a single width, regardless of zoom level.

VG or VV

VISIBILITY/GRAPHICS / Controls the visibility and graphic display of model elements, datum elements, and viewspecific elements for each view in a project.

WC

CASCADE WINDOWS / Arranges all open windows in a series in the drawing area.

WT

TILE WINDOWS / See all open views at the same time.

View Control Bar

CX

TOGGLE REVEAL CONSTRAINTS MODE / Toggles the constraints in a view.

GD

GRAPHIC DISPLAY OPTIONS / Opens the Graphics dialog box.

HC

HIDE CATEGORY / Hides all selected categories in the view.

HH

HIDE ELEMENT / Hides an element from view.

HI

ISOLATE ELEMENT / Isolates selected elements.

HL

HIDDEN LINE / Displays the image with all edges and lines drawn except those obstructed by surfaces.

HR

RESET TEMPORARY HIDE/ISOLATE / Restores any temporarily hidden elements or categories.

IC

ISOLATE CATEGORY / Isolates selected categories.

RD

RENDER IN CLOUD / Renders 3D views online.

RG

RENDER GALLERY / Enables access to multiple versions of renderings, render images as panoramas, change rendering quality, and apply background environments to rendered scenes.

RH

TOGGLE REVEAL HIDDEN ELEMENTS MODE / Toggles the Reveal Hidden Elements Mode.

RR

RENDER / Creates a photorealistic image of the building model.

RY

RAY TRACE / Opens Ray Trace visual style, enabling a photorealistic rendering mode that allows panning and zooming around the model.

SD

SHADED WITH EDGES / Applies a shaded edge.

WF

WIREFRAME / Displays the image of the model with all edges and lines drawn, but with no surfaces drawn.