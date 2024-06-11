How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Use Autodesk Maya shortcuts to improve speed and efficiency as you design.
Return
Complete current tool
Insert
Enter tool Edit mode
q
Select Tool, or with left mouse button for Selection Mask marking menu
w
Move Tool, or with left mouse button for Move Tool marking menu
e
Rotate Tool, or with left mouse button for Rotate Tool marking menu
r
Scale Tool, or with left mouse button for Scale Tool marking menu
Ctrl + t
Show universal manipulator tool
t
Show manipulator tool
y
Selects the last used tool that is not one of Select, Move, Rotate, or Scale
j
(Hold + drag) Move, Rotate, Scale Tool Snapping
=, +
Increase manipulator size
-
Decrease manipulator size
d
With left mouse button move pivot (Move Tool)
Insert
Switches between move pivot and move object (Move Tool)
Tab
Cycle through In-View editor values
Shift + Tab
Reverse-cycle through In-view Editor values.
Ctrl + Middle-drag (with the Move Tool)
Move components along their normals (Component Mode only)
Ctrl + Middle-drag (with the Rotate Tool)
Rotate components along their local X axes (Component Mode only)
Ctrl +Middle-drag (with the Scale Tool)
Scale components along their local YZ axes (Component Mode only)
Ctr+z
Undo
Ctrl+y
Redo
g
Repeat last action
F8
Switch between object/component selection mode
p
Parent
Shift+p
Unparent
s
Set key
w
Key the selected object position
e
Key the selected object rotation
r
Key the selected object scale
space
(When pressed down) Show the hotbox
Alt+m
Default Hotbox Style (Zones and Menu Rows)
Ctrl+h
Display > Hide > Hide Selection
Shift+h
Display > Show > Show Selection
Ctrl + Shift + h
Display > Show > Show Last Hidden
Alt+h
Display > Hide > Hide Unselected Objects
Ctr+1
Show > Isolate Select > View Selected (in the panel menus)
Alt+A
Cycle rig display mode: shows joints, controls, and character
4
Shading > Wireframe
5
Shaded display
6
Shaded and Textured display
7
Lighting > Use All Lights
0
Default quality display setting
1
Rough quality display setting
2
Medium quality display setting
3
Smooth quality display setting
Ctrl (or Command) + n
File > New Scene
Ctrl (or Command) + o
File > Open Scene
Ctrl (or Command) + s
File > Save Scene
Ctrl (or Command) + Shift+s
File > Save Scene As
Ctrl (or Command) + q
File > Exit
Ctrl + r
Create file reference
s
Set key
Shift+e
Set key for Rotate
Shift+r
Set key for Scale
Shift+w
Set key for Translate
Alt+i
Insert Keys (on any curve(s) inside or outside the Graph Editor that correspond to the position of the Current Time Indicator).
Note: If the window focus is outside the Graph Editor, this hotkey inserts a key on all curves. If you are within the Graph Editor this hotkey sets a key on the selected curve.
Ctrl + Shift + (e,r,w)
Inserts a key on a specific channel: E for Rotation, R for Scaling, and W for translation, at the position of the Current Time Indicator.
i
With middle mouse button lets you insert a key anywhere on a selected curve, regardless of the position of the Current Time Indicator.
s
With left mouse button for Keyframe marking menu (or swipe left)
s
With middle mouse button for Tangent marking menu (or swipe right)
v
Play animation (Press v again to turn animation off)
j
Toggle Multicolor Feedback
1
Toggle NURBs curves visibility
2
Toggle Polygon mesh visibility
4
Toggle Image Plane visibility
5
Switch between Wireframe and Shaded view
1
Switches between joints, controls, and character visibility
t
Creates a bookmark for the selected time range. (Bookmarks created this way have no name and a random color associated with it. Modify this in the Bookmark Manager.)
| (vertical bar)
Frame Bookmark: sets the playback range to the start and end of the current bookmark. (If multiple bookmarks overlap, the bookmark on top, the newest-created, is selected.)
: (colon)
Frame Previous Bookmark: sets the Range Slider on the bookmark before the bookmark at the current time.
" (quotation mark)
Frame Next Bookmark: sets the Range Slider on the bookmark after the bookmark at the current time.
\ (backslash)
Unframe Bookmark: sets the playback range to the animation range.
' (apostrophe)
Bookmark selection step forward
; (semicolon)
Bookmark selection step backward
drag
Reposition bookmark on the Time Slider.
drag left or right edge
Resize the bookmark on the Time Slider.
double-click
Selects the bookmark and the frames associated with it so you can move them together
Alt + . (period)
Move forward one frame in time
Alt + , (comma)
Move backward one frame in time
. (period)
Go to Next key
, (comma)
Go to Previous key
Ctrl + Alt + . (period)
Selects the Next key in the Graph Editor without opening it.
Ctrl + Alt + , (comma)
Selects the Previous key in the Graph Editor without opening it.
Alt + v
Toggles playback on or off
Alt + Shift + v
Go to Min Frame (normally 0)
k
With middle mouse button for virtual Time Slider mode (press and hold and scrub timeline)
Alt + Left mouse button
Tumble Tool (press and release)
Alt + Middle mouse button
Track Tool (press and release)
Alt + Right mouse button
Dolly Tool (press and release)
\ + Middle mouse button
2D Pan tool
\ + Right mouse button
2D Zoom tool
\
Enable/disable 2D Pan/Zoom.
Alt + f
Flood with the current value
Alt + a
Turn Show Wireframe on or off
Alt + c
Turn Color Feedback on or off
Alt + r
Toggle Reflection on or of
u
With left mouse button for Artisan Paint Operation marking menu
b
Modify upper brush radius (press and release) (Drag left or right for Blue Pencil stroke size)
Shift + B
Modify lower brush radius (press and release)
Ctrl + b
Edit Paint Effects template brush settings
m
Modify maximum displacement (Sculpt Surfaces and Sculpt Polygons Tool) (Drag left or right for Blue Pencil opacity)
n
Modify paint value
/
Switch to pick color mode (press and release)
o
With left mouse button for the Poly Brush Tool marking menu
o
With middle mouse button for Poly UV Tool marking menu
c
Snap to curves (press and release)
x
Snap to grids (press and release)
v
Snap to points (press and release)
j
Move, Rotate, Scale Tool snapping (press and release)
Shift + j
Move, Rotate, Scale Tool relative snapping (press and release)
F8
Select > Object/Component (Switch between object and component editing)
F9
Select > Vertex
F10
Select > Edge
F11
Select > Face
F12
Select > UV
Ctrl + i
Select next intermediate object
Alt + F9
Select > Vertex Face
<
Shrink polygon selection region
>
Grow polygon selection region
Ctrl + m
Show/hide main menu bar
Shift + M
Show/hide panel menu bar
Ctrl + Shift + M
Show/hide panel toolbar
h
With Left mouse button for Menu Set marking menu
F2
Show Modeling menu set
F3
Show Rigging menu set
F4
Show Animation menu set
F5
Show Dynamics (FX) menu set
F6
Show Rendering menu set
Ctrl (or Command) + z
Edit > Undo
Ctrl (or Command) + y
Edit > Redo
g
Edit > Repeat
Shift + G
Repeat command at mouse position
Ctrl + d
Edit > Duplicate
Shift + Drag any transform manipulator
Edit > Duplicate
Ctrl + Shift + D
Edit > Duplicate Special
Shift + D
Edit > Duplicate with Transform
Ctrl + g
Edit > Group
p
Edit > Parent
Shift + p
Edit > Unparent
Ctrl (or Command) + X
Edit > Cut
Ctrl (or Command) + c
Edit > Copy
Ctrl (or Command) + v
Edit > Paste
Ctrl + Left arrow
Render view next image
Ctrl + Right arrow
Render view previous image
Ctrl + P
Open the Color Chooser in a modal window. When opened using this hotkey rather than from a swatch, you can save colors to the Color History or use the Eyedropper to select or inspect colors on screen. You can also load, save, and edit palettes. However, you cannot set color attributes on scene objects.
Alt + Middle mouse
Pan in the Outliner
Alt + Ctrl + Middle mouse
Fast pan in the Outliner
Alt + Middle mouse
Pan in the Attribute Editor
Ctrl + a
Switches between Attribute Editor or Channel Box–displays the Attribute Editor if neither is shown
a
Frame All in active panel, or with left mouse button for History Operations marking menu
Shift + A
Frame All in all views
f
Frame Selected in active panel
Shift + F
Frame Selected in all views
space
(When tapped) Switch between the active window in multi-pane display and single pane display
Ctrl + space
Switch between the standard view and full-screen view of the current panels
] (Right square bracket)
Redo view change
[ (Left square bracket)
Undo view change
Alt + b
Switch between a gradient, black, dark gray, or light gray background color.
Shift + { (Left brace bracket)
View previous layout
Shift + } (Right brace bracket)
View next layout
F1
Help > Maya Help
Alt + Up
Move up one pixel
Alt + Down
Move down one pixel
Alt + Left
Move left one pixel
Alt + Right
Move right one pixel
Up
Walk up current
Down
Walk down current
Left
Walk left in current
Right
Walk right in current
1
Default polygon mesh display (no smoothing)
2
Cage + smooth polygon mesh display
3
Smooth polygon mesh display
Ctrl + F9
Convert polygon selection to Vertices
Ctrl + F10
Convert polygon selection to Edges
Ctrl + F11
Covert polygon selection to Faces
Ctrl + F12
Covert polygon selection to UVs
Ctrl + `
Proxy > Subdiv Proxy Displays original mesh (proxy) and a smoothed version of the original.
Ctrl + Shift + `
Proxy > Subdiv Proxy >Displays Subdiv Proxy options window
`
Toggles the display between the original (proxy) and the smoothed mesh.
~
Displays both the original (proxy) and the smoothed mesh.
Alt + `
Modify > Convert > NURBS to Subdiv, Polygons to Subdiv
Alt + Shift + ~
Displays option window for Modify > Convert > NURBS to Subdiv > or Polygons to Subdiv > (depending on whether NURBS or Polygons are selected).
Page Up
Increases Division Levels for Smooth Mesh Preview or Subdiv Proxy.
Page Down
Decreases Division Levels for Smooth Mesh Preview or Subdiv Proxy.
l
Lock/unlock length of curve (press and hold)
Ctrl + Shift + Drag transform manipulator
Slide selected component along edge. You can also middle-drag anywhere on the screen.
Shift + Drag transform manipulator
Extrude currently selected component (Component Mode only).
Ctrl + Middle-drag
Move components along their normals (Move Tool only)
Ctrl + Middle-drag
Rotate component groups along their local X axes (Rotate Tool only)
Ctrl + Middle-drag
Scale component groups along their local YZ axes (Scale Tool only)
*Based on selection, the arrow keys let you walk up the hierarchy (object selected) or walk about the object’s components (component selected, including vertices, edge loops, edge rings)