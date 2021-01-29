Key features of Autodesk Vault

Vault product data management (PDM) software helps you manage your design and engineering data, improve collaboration, and take control of your product development processes.

Autodesk Vault Professional interface showing design work in progress

Direct CAD integration

Manage CAD data in one familiar interface. Autodesk design tools integrate with Vault PDM.

Data reuse and design automation

Save time by easily copying designs and reusing, replacing, or copying components.

Concurrent design

Enable multiple team members to make concurrent designs from one central location, with safe, simultaneous access to data.

Enterprise scalability

Eliminate the need for object ownership and simplify your replication environment.

Engineering change orders

Easily manage engineering change orders (ECOs) with an intuitive workflow.

BOM management

Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing bill of materials (BOM).

Shared views

Share native files with external collaborators while protecting IP. Review, mark up, and track comments.

Project sync

Automatically or manually synchronize files from a folder in Vault with a folder in a cloud drive.

Duplicate search

Combine properties filtering with geometric search capabilities to improve duplicate search workflows.

Enterprise integrations

Extend the value of your data by integrating PDM with other business systems such as PLM and ERP.

Thin client

Access and view design data, BOM, and change orders using only your web browser and Vault credentials.

Remote access

Work with design and engineering data anywhere using the Vault client and mobile app with Vault Gateway.

What’s new in Vault 2025

The latest release of Vault PDM software will help accelerate your overall design creation and data management experience.

New features of Vault 2025

NEW

PDF property management

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Synchronize model properties automatically and conveniently during the creation of a PDF file.

NEW

New copy design in Vault Basic

VAULT BASIC
Reduce time and cost with new functionality in Vault Basic that lets you copy existing designs and update them, rather than starting from scratch.

NEW

Criteria-based basic search

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Improve basic search capabilities by defining and applying search filters.

NEW

Email notifications on lifecycle transitions

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Work efficiently with automated email notifications alerting team members as designs progress through lifecycle states and need their attention.

NEW

Deploying client configurations

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Ensure consistency and compliance while minimizing confusion due to individual configuration errors.

NEW

Purge enhancements

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Keep your Vault environment continuously optimized and your file storage use under control with automated file purging.

NEW

Vault account password enhancements

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily configure settings for Vault account password compliance and security.

NEW

Thin client enhancements

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Enjoy more administrator customization options, improved workspace navigation, improved sorting behavior, and enhanced markup viewing capabilities.

More features of Vault 2025

PDM essentials

Direct CAD integration

VAULT PROFESSIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Vault integrates with your CAD software using an add-in. Use Vault to manage design and engineering data regardless of the file type, including files from Inventor, AutoCAD, Revit, Moldflow, 3ds Max, and other popular software. (video: 2:19 min.)

Data reuse and design automation

VAULT PROFESSIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Rather than starting from scratch, use the intelligent search capabilities in Vault to quickly find the file you need. Save time by easily copying designs and reusing, replacing, or copying components. (video: 1:18 min.)

Concurrent design

VAULT PROFESSIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Allow team members to participate in the design process concurrently on the same project or assembly from one central location with safe, simultaneous access to data. (video: 1:47 min.)

Copy folder

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily start new projects by copying previous project folder structures.

Automated CAD formats for document control

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Automatically publish and manage DXF and STEP files from CAD files within the design release process.

Backup and restore

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Back up your Vault environment with more flexibility. Selectively back up vault and library databases to reduce the time and space required for the backup process.

Fast data searching

VAULT PROFESIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Find what you need when you need it with advanced intelligent search capabilities, saved searches, and shortcuts.

Easy administration and configuration

VAULT PROFESSIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Vault products are easy to deploy and configure. Get the benefits of effective product data management right away.

Enterprise PDM

Engineering change orders

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily manage engineering change orders (ECOs) with an intuitive workflow. Vault automatically tracks why, how, and when revisions are made along with comments during the design process to provide a complete history of change orders. (video: 2:20 min.)

BOM management

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing BOM. Every time a file with a BOM is assigned an item, a BOM is generated in Vault for that item and BOM details differ depending on what the item represents. (video: 2:41 min.)

Enterprise scalability

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Eliminate the need for object ownership and simplify your replication environment. Set up a Vault environment for multiple, separate locations using the Vault replication process. Users can share files and collaborate efficiently.

Productivity

Inventor model states and properties

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Use the power and flexibility of Inventor model states and instance properties in Vault to work faster and more efficiently without having to go back to Inventor. (video: 2:04 min.)

Inventor design data and template management

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily manage and deploy Inventor design data and templates to users directly from Vault.

AutoCAD and Vault

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Focus on your design tasks while viewing important design data and data management workflows for optimum efficiency. (video: 1:23 min.)

Modern user interface

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Experience a user interface with a modern dark and light look and feel. (video: 1:08 min.)

Lifecycle state colors

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily recognize the state of files in the file grid by color.

Peer review for lifecycle state transition

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Enforce peer reviews for state changes to facilitate delegation of authority and increase transparency.

Duplicate search

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Quickly find duplicates using properties filtering and geometric search capabilities, and reduce cost of time wasted looking for files. Improve the quality of your data with duplicates reduction.

Job processor

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Take the burden off CAD user workstations by using the job processor utility to process files.

Connected data and collaboration

Vault Gateway

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Access Vault data securely when working remotely without the need for a VPN connection. (video: 1:38 min.)

Project Sync

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Automatically or manually synchronize files between Vault and cloud drives. (video: 2:13 min.)

Shared views

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Share native files with external collaborators while protecting IP. Review, mark up, and track comments. (video: 1:31 min.)

Markups

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Collaborate by marking up designs to add and share comments, information, and suggestions for design changes. (video: 1:23 min.)

Inventor read-only mode

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Get more control in how you view Inventor files using Inventor read-only.

Vault PLM

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Extend more data and processes when you use Vault Professional with Autodesk Fusion Manage, a powerful cloud-based product lifecycle management solution. Talk to your Autodesk Sales rep or reseller about Vault PLM, a cost-efficient bundle subscription for Vault Professional and Fusion Manage.

Enterprise integrations

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Extend the value of your data by integrating PDM with other business systems such as ERP and PLM. Connecting PDM with enterprise systems reduces time-consuming manual entry, increases data reuse, and provides valuable business insights.

Vault PLM

Product data management

Improve collaboration and design reuse, track revisions, reduce errors, and boost productivity with centralized data management.

Product portfolio management

Build a competitive product portfolio with integrated change management and product development tracking. Capture the complete product specification and make it accessible to all stakeholders in real time. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.

Ideas management

Drive innovation by capturing ideas and applying a formal process to review and implement them. This standardized, seamless, yet flexible business process drives online collaboration, information sharing, decision making, and documentation of outcomes. 

Requirements management 

Ensure that your products meet market and customer expectations by managing all requirements in a connected environment. Prioritize requirements to focus on relevant, feasible requests. Automated workflows manage approval signoffs, revision control, and tracked changes.

New product introduction

Keep product development projects organized by managing stakeholders from various departments. Stay aligned on tasks and deliverables needed to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows help reduce delays so you can get to market faster.

Quality management

Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance, return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). Quality and engineering have a closed-loop change process to improve product designs, identify supplier problems, and make corrections.

BOM management

Configure and manage items and structured BOMs in a centralized system. Revision control ensures everyone is working with the most up-to-date information. Maintain comprehensive BOMs with information for purchasing, assembling, production planning, manufacturing, and more. 

Change management

Manage changes efficiently, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, electronic approvals, and problem reports with automated processes. Get full traceability for all activities to allow for real-time KPI analysis, capture change root causes, and provide change documentation for audits.

Supplier collaboration 

Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Instead of sending documents that can get lost in email, directly request or share information inside Fusion Manage. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data. 

Comprehensive process template library 

Increase productivity using the Fusion Manage Template Library, a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time. Easily customize and adapt each business process to meet your organization’s needs. 

PDM beyond engineering

Mobile app

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Stay up to date on your projects and collaborate with your team on your mobile phone or tablet while away from your desktop computer. Vault mobile app allows you to take your design data with you onto the shop floor, on-site, or out to meet your customer. (video: 2:48 min.)

Thin client

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Perform read-access tasks and view design data, BOMs, and change orders using the convenience of a web browser and your Vault credentials. (video: 2:30 min.)

Document management for non-CAD users

VAULT OFFICE
Vault Office integrates with Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Project data integration

VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Vault PDM integrates with Autodesk Fusion 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud to sync project data. 