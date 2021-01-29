How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
As of November 7, 2018, Autodesk has discontinued Autodesk® Stingray software.
If you have an active Stingray subscription plan, you will be able to continue to receive software support until the end of your contract term.
Artists are increasingly standardizing on other game engines for both games and VR/AR authoring. We continue to invest in building better, more interactive authoring tools for both games and design visualization, but will be pursuing stronger partnerships with third-party game engine developers rather than building our own engine.
You can continue to receive technical support until the end of your Stingray subscription contract. However, there are no more software releases, updates, or fixes to Stingray.