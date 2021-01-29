Stingray

Stingray is no longer available for purchase

As of November 7, 2018, Autodesk has discontinued Autodesk® Stingray software.

Continued support for Stingray

If you have an active Stingray subscription plan, you will be able to continue to receive software support until the end of your contract term.

 

Contact support

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Why is Stingray no longer available?

Artists are increasingly standardizing on other game engines for both games and VR/AR authoring. We continue to invest in building better, more interactive authoring tools for both games and design visualization, but will be pursuing stronger partnerships with third-party game engine developers rather than building our own engine.

What support is available to me?

You can continue to receive technical support until the end of your Stingray subscription contract. However, there are no more software releases, updates, or fixes to Stingray.

Where can I learn more?

Read our FAQ for more information on the changes to Autodesk Stingray.