Mental Ray Standalone

Mental Ray Standalone is no longer available for purchase

As of April 1, 2017, Autodesk is ending the sale of Mental Ray® Standalone to new customers.

This change does not affect existing licenses of Mental Ray Standalone, which remain valid. We have created an FAQ to help explain this change.

Read the FAQ

Continued support for Mental Ray Standalone

Customers can continue to receive support for Mental Ray Standalone.

 

Visit Mental Ray Standalone support

 

 

Purchase through NVIDIA

You can purchase new licenses of Mental Ray Standalone directly from NVIDIA.

 

Learn more about NVIDIA Mental Ray

 