As of April 1, 2017, Autodesk is ending the sale of Mental Ray® Standalone to new customers.
This change does not affect existing licenses of Mental Ray Standalone, which remain valid. We have created an FAQ to help explain this change.
Customers can continue to receive support for Mental Ray Standalone.
Visit Mental Ray Standalone support
You can purchase new licenses of Mental Ray Standalone directly from NVIDIA.
Learn more about NVIDIA Mental Ray