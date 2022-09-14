How to buy
Maya Creative software includes powerful modeling, animation, and rendering tools to push your creative limits in film, TV, or game production.
Create 3D props, environments, and characters with powerful polygon and NURBS modeling tools.
Bring characters to life with features like keyframe, nonlinear, and motion capture animation.
Build procedural materials across multiple tools with LookdevX, a material authoring plug-in.
View real-time scene changes, including lighting and materials, with the Arnold renderer integration.
Improve collaboration with integrated open standards like OpenUSD (Universal Scene Description).
Supercharge your tools with scripting and plug-ins.
Smart Extrude
Extrude faces on a mesh in a flexible and predictable way, minimizing manual cleanup of resulting geometry.
UV editing and toolkit
View and edit the UV texture coordinates for polygon, NURBS, and subdivision surfaces in a 2D view.
Skeletons
Pose and animate models with hierarchical, articulated structures known as skeletons.
Retargeting
Easily retarget animation between characters of differing size, proportions, and skeletal hierarchy with HumanIK.
Keyframe animation
Animate objects or skeletons by setting markers (keys) to indicate timing and position.
Time Editor
Create and edit animation sequences with any keyframeable object or attribute in Maya Creative.
Nonlinear animation
Assemble animation in sequences that you can rearrange and edit, like film clips in a nonlinear editor.
Graph Editor
See a graphical representation of interpolation between animation keys that you can modify.
Deformers
Add deformation effects to your characters and objects to tweak their appearance and enhance their animation.
Motion capture animation
Create animation in Maya Creative using motion capture (or “mocap”) systems.
Cached playback
See changes made to your animation without needing to create a playblast.
LookdevX
Build materials that work across multiple renderers with LookdevX, Autodesk’s agnostic material authoring plug-in for Maya Creative, supported by OpenUSD.
LookdevX Graph Editor
View, author, and edit materials on Maya Creative geometry in a single node-based visual programming environment.
Native USD and MaterialX material authoring
Use native USD and MaterialX shading graphs simultaneously within the same Maya Creative session.
MaterialX data structures
Automatic MaterialX Stack and Document data structures ensure you can use MaterialX comfortably in your daily tasks.
Color management
Trust color accuracy with color management data precisely embedded in USD files, controlled by Maya Creative's Color Management Preferences.
Arnold integration
Dive into more advanced graphing using the integrated Arnold shading graphs.
Integrated Arnold renderer
Use Arnold Render View to view scene changes in real-time, including lighting, materials, and cameras.
Shaders
Create and apply a wide range of materials with Arnold shaders in Maya Creative like the standard_surface or distance.
Cameras
Simulate the effect of exposure, focus distance, aperture size, and more with cameras including the cylindrical and fisheye camera.
Lights
Pick from multiple light settings to simulate illumination in a scene with efficient techniques like global light sampling.
Denoising
Quickly reduce noise while preserving details in rendered images with denoising options like the OptiX Denoiser.
Color management
See accurate previews of final colors in the viewport and Render View with OpenColorIO v2.
Arnold USD
Leverage Arnold within USD-based workflows in production scenarios for efficient flow of 3D data.
Lightning speed
Load and edit massive data sets in a matter of seconds using OpenUSD in Maya Creative.
Seamless import and export
Import USD data as native Maya Creative data and export native Maya Creative data as USD data.
Lightweight previews
See quick previews of USD scene structure using the Hierarchy View window.
Native OpenUSD support
Work with USD data directly in common Maya Creative editors, such as the Outliner, Attribute Editor, and Channel Box.
OpenUSD in the viewport
See USD natively alongside Maya Creative data in the viewport.
Open source and fully customizable
The Maya USD plug-in is available as an open-source project for studios to customize as needed.
Customization
Customize the interface, hotkeys, search, and more to tailor Maya Creative to your preferences and workflow.
Flow Production Tracking integration
Access production management tools directly in Maya Creative with a Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) subscription.