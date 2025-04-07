& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Compare model forecasts to live SCADA and telemetry data and receive alerts for anomalies.
Compare forecasts to live data, get alerts for anomalies, and predict 24- to 48-hour performance.
Model “what if” scenarios to understand the impact of network changes and maintenance.
Manage expectations and alert vulnerable customers about service disruptions.
Parallelize multiple runs across cores for faster overall results.
Predict one to two days’ demand in DMAs using historical and forecast data for better modeling.
Continuous network monitoring
Keep track of supply networks in real time to ensure consistent performance and quick problem identification
Automatic problem prediction
Automatically forecast likely issues based on demand predictions, helping to prevent disruptions
Solution evaluation
Assess potential solutions to real or anticipated problems through detailed simulations and analysis
Control room planning
Aid in planning and training within the control room, improving preparedness and response capabilities
Cost reduction schemes
Devise strategies to reduce financial and carbon costs associated with supply, enhancing sustainability
Water quality simulations
Track the movement and concentration of a single substance or multiple substances in the network over time
Accurate hydraulic simulations
Run simulations that include energy costs, weather, real-time supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) telemetry, and demand history
Efficiency and energy reduction
Increase operational efficiency and reduce energy consumption while understanding your system's CO2 impact
Minimize customer impact
Assess effects of main breaks, pump shutdowns, and maintenance to minimize disruptions for customers