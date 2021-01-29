Key features of InfraWorks

Tunnel portal model created in InfraWorks 2025

Context modeling

Aggregate data to generate a context model that represents a project’s built and natural environment

Conceptual design

Produce design concepts of infrastructure projects, then rapidly evaluate and iterate on design options

Roadway design

Accelerate design by using component roads and planning roads to get a conceptual view of your project

Sight distance analysis

Analyze sight distance for roads and intersections to identify blind spots or sight failure zones

Traffic and mobility simulation

Analyze traffic flow and use multi-modal simulation to evaluate performance

Parametric civil structures

Use parametric bridge and tunnel component parts and assemblies, as well as parametric road decorations

Bridge design

Support for precast I-girder and steel plate girder bridge types

Refined bridge analysis

Create analytical models for steel composite and prestressed pretensioned concrete girder bridges

Tunnel design

Design parametric tunnels in the context of your overall infrastructure design project

Drainage design

Use Drainage Design for InfraWorks to model watersheds, culverts, and drainage networks

Interoperability

Aggregate data from more than 50 file formats, including AutoCAD, Revit, IFC, and more

Create compelling presentations

Produce storyboards that include a series of snapshot views or a dynamic video pathway

InfraWorks features 2025

Conceptual design

NEW

Parametric portals for tunnel

Designers can now create custom parametric portals to tunnels providing more flexibility.

ENHANCED

Cruciform joint avoidance for bored tunnels

Reduce risks by specifying tunnel regions to disallow segment seams in successive rings and avoid points of structural weakness.

NEW

Revit Family bored ring tunnel

Access Revit Family bored segment in the content picker for InfraWorks tunnels.

Revit Family-based Custom Parametric Components

Reduce design time using Revit family-based parametric components, including 2D extruded components as well as 3D girders.

Elevation Measurement Tool

Hover over vertices on the clipping plane in the new point elevation option and see a visual cue that indicates which vertex’ elevation is then being displayed in the dynamic dimension marker, along with a leader line.

Check for Updates

Select parametric bridge and tunnel content including cross frames, bearings and 2D sliced based geometry in the Style Palette and check for updates, then apply all the changes to all instances in the InfraWorks model.

Revit category mapping for Inventor components

Assign more specific Revit categories for Inventor components and assemblies when importing into the InfraWorks style palette for quality documentation of your designs.

Parametric Content Display

See all expected and optional parameters in InfraWorks for all parametric component types in the style palette.

Structural Bridge Design

Bi-directional workflow enables a more efficient process for the management of changes to steel girder dimensions during the iteration of bridge design.

Geometry Clipping

Isolate geometry of interest to better understand bridge and tunnel designs.

Component-based bridge design

Edit bridge decks and girders independently of other bridge components.

Context modeling

Model Builder

Model Builder uses the cloud to find data layers and then builds a model for an area you specify.

Analysis and simulation

Flood simulation

Analyze flooding projects based on multiple inflow locations and water elevation changes over time.

Traffic simulation

Analyze traffic flow, display traffic analysis results, and generate traffic simulation animations.

Mobility simulation

Create animated simulations of transit, parking, personal, and/or taxi-mode modeling.

2D distance and slope

Measure the distance (horizontal and vertical) and slope between two points in a model.

Material quantities

Calculate earthwork quantities on multiple selected roads or within a station range, area of interest parcel, or right of way.

Bridge line girder analysis

Perform a detailed analysis in the cloud.

Visualization

Vegetation

Bring InfraWorks models to life by adding trees, flowers, bushes, and other vegetation. You can edit the style of vegetation using the style palette, as well as the layout of the vegetation.

