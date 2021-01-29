InfraWorks for conceptual design

How to buy
Road and highway design
Conceptualize roadways in context of the surrounding scene. Visually assess variables such as elevation, width, cross-slope, and grading configurations to optimize designs.
Site design
Generate a base model from various sources, including survey-grade terrain data. Lay out parcels, grading, coverages, city furniture, and more to complete your design concepts.
Rail design
Use built-in tools to design tracks and switches and set up assemblies like capping layer and ballast. Analyze rail corridors and calculate quantities to optimize for cost and impact.
Water infrastructure design
Conceptualize watersheds, culverts, and drainage networks. Use rainfall content and flood simulations to optimize designs of drainage structures and networks. (video: 10 sec.)
Bridge design
Design precast and steel plate bridges with support for deck, abutment, piers, girder, and bearing components. Analyze and verify the structural strength of bridge girders.
