InfraWorks for conceptual design

Work with visually rich conceptual designs to rapidly iterate and assess feasibility

Features of InfraWorks for conceptual design

Features

Road and highway design

Conceptualize roadways in context of the surrounding scene. Visually assess variables such as elevation, width, cross-slope, and grading configurations to optimize designs.

Site design

Generate a base model from various sources, including survey-grade terrain data. Lay out parcels, grading, coverages, city furniture, and more to complete your design concepts.

Rail design

Use built-in tools to design tracks and switches and set up assemblies like capping layer and ballast. Analyze rail corridors and calculate quantities to optimize for cost and impact.

Water infrastructure design

Conceptualize watersheds, culverts, and drainage networks. Use rainfall content and flood simulations to optimize designs of drainage structures and networks. (video: 10 sec.)

Bridge design

Design precast and steel plate bridges with support for deck, abutment, piers, girder, and bearing components. Analyze and verify the structural strength of bridge girders.

“Autodesk software allowed a refinement in such a way that the graphical representation got as close as possible to reality.”

—Halan Oliveira, Design Engineer, Brazilian Army