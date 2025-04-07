& Construction
Combine data from various sources, including GIS, hydraulic models, and CMMS platforms.
Visualize, query, and report on assets to suit different roles within a utility.
Proactively plan maintenance, repairs, rehabilitation, and replacements.
Manage asset changes through version control, offering provenance and auditing capabilities.
Track each asset’s performance over its lifetime without manually reviewing maintenance records.
Use asset data to update hydraulic models and performance data for informed maintenance decisions.
Scheduled maintenance
Create work orders in InfoAsset Manager and set up calendars for maintenance crews on mobile devices.
Automatic task updates
Receive, update, and complete work orders from the field, ensuring timely and accurate maintenance activities.
Configurable forms and reports
Create your own forms and reports with fields set in InfoAsset Manager based on the way your organization works. Build workflows for recording complaints, identifying faults, or setting a maintenance request.
Automatic syncing
Use the mobile app even where there’s no mobile data reception or Wi-Fi. Syncing will continue as soon as connectivity is re-established.
Conduct field inspections
Perform detailed inspections of assets, record condition assessments, and capture photos or videos to document asset conditions. Access and update geographic information system (GIS) based asset maps, allowing field crews to easily locate assets.
Manage inventory
Monitor inventory levels so field crews have the parts and materials needed to complete tasks.
Easy access to asset data
Access asset management data from any device without any software installation.
Ensure timely and accurate data
View and update asset information in real time, ensuring you always have the most current data.
Centrally managed work orders
Create, assign, and track work orders online, streamlining maintenance workflows.
Visualize work orders
Use GIS capabilities to visualize asset locations and conditions on interactive maps.
Configurable reporting
Generate custom reports and dashboards to analyze asset performance, track maintenance activities, and support data-driven decision making.
Improved stakeholder collaboration
Collaborate with team members through centralized asset information and updates.