Autodesk Datum is browser-based. See Autodesk Datum system requirements for details.

Supported Browsers

Important: 64-bit browsers are recommended for optimal viewing experience.

The latest versions of the following browsers are recommended:

Chrome (Recommended)

Edge

Note: Internet Explorer 11 is not supported for use with Autodesk Datum or Construction Cloud products.

Operating Systems

There are no desktop operating system requirements for Autodesk Datum products since they are web-based.