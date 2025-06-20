Autodesk Datum: Connecting data across the asset lifecycle

What is Autodesk Datum?

Autodesk Datum is an agnostic cloud-based tool that helps you connect, share, and manage trusted data for architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) projects. Autodesk Datum empowers AECO teams to:

  • Manage digital project delivery and project information

  • Connect multiple data sources from a range of tools

  • Collect, validate, and share data outside of authoring tools

Align teams from feasibility through construction with quality data

Why use Autodesk Datum?

Increased efficiency

Access centralized data and consolidated project details for more informed decision making.

Improved data management

Effortlessly manage the health and accuracy of your asset data.

Quality assurance

Leverage quality data to meet industry standards and align teams.

What you can do with Autodesk Datum

Rely on accurate data compliant with multiple requirements

Validate data against standards for compliance

Validate data against multiple concurrent standards before distributing information to systems and users. Improve accuracy and compliance—even mapping between standards relevant to different industries, enterprises, geographies, and clients.

Easily integrate data across the project lifecycle

Collaborate confidently with a unified data backbone

Create a unified data backbone that efficiently integrates data and eliminates silos to help AECO teams collaborate across the project lifecycle—from concept to design to manufacture to construction to operations.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Datum used for?

Autodesk Datum validates AECO project data to meet data quality and reporting needs.

Who uses Autodesk Datum?

Autodesk Datum is used across the asset lifecycle by AECO project team members.

Which operating system does Autodesk Datum run on? 

Autodesk Datum is browser-based. See Autodesk Datum system requirements for details.

 

Supported Browsers

 

Important: 64-bit browsers are recommended for optimal viewing experience.

 

The latest versions of the following browsers are recommended: 

  • Chrome (Recommended)

  • Edge

Note: Internet Explorer 11 is not supported for use with Autodesk Datum or Construction Cloud products.

 

Operating Systems

 

There are no desktop operating system requirements for Autodesk Datum products since they are web-based.

Which versions of Autodesk Datum can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your subscription to Autodesk Datum only provides access to the most recent version of Autodesk Datum. If you're an existing Autodesk Datum customer and need access to a prior version for a specific project, please reach out to your Autodesk representative or contact sales to discuss your specific needs.

How much does an Autodesk Datum subscription cost?

Contact sales for a specific quote based on your needs.

Where will my data be stored?

When you are activating your account, you can select a data storage region which applies to that account. Contact sales to learn more about what regions are available.

Can Autodesk Datum support data compliance with industry standards?

Yes. Autodesk Datum includes the Autodesk Datum Class Library capability, which enables users to define and manage both corporate- and project-specific asset information requirements within a granular and rigorous data governance framework. Autodesk Datum Class Library allows you to create corporate class libraries that can be used as the seed to clone project-specific class libraries that are all managed in the same environment and can be aligned with evolving industry standards such as ISO 15926, ISO14224, CFIHOS and ISO 19650. Using Autodesk Datum Class Library you can capture engineering information requirements, define project specifications precisely, manage classification iterations and variants, and map internal customer data to common industry standards. Contact sales to learn more, and get a specific quote based on your needs.

See more

Support and problem solving

Get Autodesk Datum documentation, tutorials, downloads, and support