Autodesk Datum is an agnostic cloud-based tool that helps you connect, share, and manage trusted data for architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) projects. Autodesk Datum empowers AECO teams to:
Manage digital project delivery and project information
Connect multiple data sources from a range of tools
Collect, validate, and share data outside of authoring tools
Access centralized data and consolidated project details for more informed decision making.
Effortlessly manage the health and accuracy of your asset data.
Leverage quality data to meet industry standards and align teams.
Autodesk Datum validates AECO project data to meet data quality and reporting needs.
Autodesk Datum is used across the asset lifecycle by AECO project team members.
Autodesk Datum is browser-based. See Autodesk Datum system requirements for details.
Supported Browsers
Important: 64-bit browsers are recommended for optimal viewing experience.
The latest versions of the following browsers are recommended:
Chrome (Recommended)
Edge
Note: Internet Explorer 11 is not supported for use with Autodesk Datum or Construction Cloud products.
Operating Systems
There are no desktop operating system requirements for Autodesk Datum products since they are web-based.
Your subscription to Autodesk Datum only provides access to the most recent version of Autodesk Datum. If you're an existing Autodesk Datum customer and need access to a prior version for a specific project, please reach out to your Autodesk representative or contact sales to discuss your specific needs.
When you are activating your account, you can select a data storage region which applies to that account. Contact sales to learn more about what regions are available.
Yes. Autodesk Datum includes the Autodesk Datum Class Library capability, which enables users to define and manage both corporate- and project-specific asset information requirements within a granular and rigorous data governance framework. Autodesk Datum Class Library allows you to create corporate class libraries that can be used as the seed to clone project-specific class libraries that are all managed in the same environment and can be aligned with evolving industry standards such as ISO 15926, ISO14224, CFIHOS and ISO 19650. Using Autodesk Datum Class Library you can capture engineering information requirements, define project specifications precisely, manage classification iterations and variants, and map internal customer data to common industry standards. Contact sales to learn more, and get a specific quote based on your needs.