Civil 3D for rail design

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Alignments and profiles
Use rail alignments to create rail lines with common stationing based on specified tolerances that adjust with changes to parent rail alignment geometry, profile, and cant. (video: 1:46 min.)
Special trackwork design
Design turnouts for branching alignments and crossover switches connecting parallel alignments based on a library of turnout and crossover types that you can edit, delete, or supplement.
Corridor modeling
Build 3D track corridor models, including alignments, profiles, and assemblies. Incorporate designs for switches, turnouts, platforms, and calculations for cant. (video: 54 sec.)
Platform edge design
Design platform edges for light or heavy rail using single or dual platform subassemblies with a dynamically updating platform edge running along a track. (video: 1:01 min.)
Establish context and perform conceptual and detailed designs of horizontal and vertical structures. (video: 2:18 min.)
Conduct detailed modeling and documentation of rail network assets. (video: 4:07 min.)
Use Dynamo to automate design and detailing of complex and routine tasks to accelerate project processes. (video: 2:37 min.)
— Anette Beijaard, Head Advisory Group Road and Rail, Arcadis
— Jan-Peter Ter Maaten, Team Leader GIS, VolkerWessels
— Lennart Andersson, Director of Virtual Design & Construction, Operations, LiRo Group
— Hua Xie, IT Supervisor, China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group