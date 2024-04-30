How to buy
BIM Collaborate Pro helps AEC firms enhance collaboration through repeatable cloud-connected workflows. With BIM Collaborate Pro, teams can:
Keep your teams on the same page with a seamless flow of actionable data and connected workflows between authoring solution(s) and the cloud.
Secure access to project data, minimize task switching, and provide context for project changes for enhanced design efficiency.
Streamline data management and issue resolution with centralized data, coordinated models, and enhanced project visibility.
Multidiscipline design collaboration
Holistically manage civil engineering, building design, and multidiscipline teams and data using project-based workflows in a centralized source of truth. Share details across projects with internal and external teams using bridge technology. View package status across project roles, improving connectivity, communication, and transparency. (video: 2:42 min)
Meetings
Schedule meetings, craft agendas, and monitor attendee participation effortlessly. Generate minutes to capture critical decisions. Assign action items with due dates to attendees for increased accountability. Link references to action items for seamless in-session access. Organize follow-up meetings to sustain momentum in ongoing projects.
Design coordination
Identify and organize coordination issues efficiently for resolution and explore design options with automated clash detection. Conduct clash analysis on shared models in distinct folders, separate from ongoing work.
Advanced change analytics
Understand how changes across disciplines affect planned work by viewing and comparing any combination of models in 2D or 3D, even previous versions. Establish watch groups to track and scope changes and get automated notifications. Set approval workflows for change audits.
Connected issues
Easily identify and assign issues on a design for fast resolution. Use the add-ins to resolve issues assigned to you from the cloud directly in Revit, or Navisworks for closed loop workflows.
Packages
Bundle your team’s models, views, sheet sets, and supporting documents to share with other project teams. Preview shared packages to determine the right time or when to consume a package into your design environment.
Quickly identify and resolve clashes and design errors prior to construction.
Manage multi-discipline teams and data using project-based workflows in one environment.
Compare model versions effortlessly and structure watch groups for live updates on specific items.