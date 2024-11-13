BIM Collaborate Pro for Government vs BIM Collaborate Pro

Compare the features of BIM Collaborate Pro for Government and BIM Collaborate Pro, and learn which software is the right solution for your design workflow.
See product details
See product details
Collapse all
Expand all
Hide similar features
Show similar features

Pricing

Overview

FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based design collaboration and design management

Cloud-based design collaboration and design management
Supported Cloud Environments

Autodesk for Government

Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360

Modules and Capabilities

BIM 360 Document Management Checkmark Checkmark
Autodesk Construction Cloud Docs Checkmark
Naming Standard Management Checkmark Checkmark
Templates Checkmark
Document Management Activity Log Checkmark Checkmark
Document Approvals and Version Control Checkmark Checkmark
Account Administration Checkmark Checkmark
Issue Management Checkmark Checkmark
Bridge Checkmark
Docs Office File Access Checkmark
Insights Checkmark
Desktop Connector Checkmark
Design Collaboration

Limited

Checkmark
Model Coordination Checkmark
Autodesk Platform Services APIs Checkmark
BYOS

Only with other Autodesk for Government offerings

Checkmark

Worksharing (will require separate license for authoring tools )

Revit Cloud Worksharing Checkmark Checkmark
Collaboration for Civil 3D Checkmark
Collaboration for Plant 3D Checkmark

Design Collaboration

Project Activity Tracking Checkmark Checkmark
Packages Checkmark Checkmark
Compare Changes Checkmark Checkmark
Change Analysis Checkmark
Spatial Alignment Checkmark
Revit Issues Add-in Checkmark
Correspondence Checkmark
Meetings Checkmark
Bridge Checkmark

Model Coordination

Automated Clash Detection Checkmark
Correspondence Checkmark
Meetings Checkmark
Coordination Spaces Checkmark
Reports Checkmark
Views Checkmark

System requirements

Microsoft Windows Checkmark Checkmark
Apple macOS Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud Checkmark Checkmark