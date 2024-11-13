BIM Collaborate Pro for Government vs BIM Collaborate Pro

How to buy
Compare the features of BIM Collaborate Pro for Government and BIM Collaborate Pro, and learn which software is the right solution for your design workflow.
FedRAMP®-authorized cloud-based design collaboration and design management
Cloud-based design collaboration and design management
|Supported Cloud Environments
Autodesk for Government
|
Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360
|BIM 360 Document Management
|Autodesk Construction Cloud Docs
|Naming Standard Management
|Templates
|Document Management Activity Log
|Document Approvals and Version Control
|Account Administration
|Issue Management
|Bridge
|Docs Office File Access
|Insights
|Desktop Connector
|Design Collaboration
Limited
|Model Coordination
|Autodesk Platform Services APIs
|BYOS
Only with other Autodesk for Government offerings
|Revit Cloud Worksharing
|Collaboration for Civil 3D
|Collaboration for Plant 3D
|Project Activity Tracking
|Packages
|Compare Changes
|Change Analysis
|Spatial Alignment
|Revit Issues Add-in
|Correspondence
|Meetings
|Bridge
|Automated Clash Detection
|Correspondence
|Meetings
|Coordination Spaces
|Reports
|Views
|Microsoft Windows
|Apple macOS
|Cloud