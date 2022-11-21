AutoCAD vs AutoCAD LT 

Compare the features of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.

Overview

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation.

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

Professional-grade tools for 2D and 3D modeling, collaboration, advanced simulation, CAM, and digital factory design.

Pricing

Monthly $65 $250 $410
Annual $505 $2,030 $3,265
3 year $1,515 (3 annual payments) $6,085 (3 annual payments) $9,790 (3 annual payments)

User interface

Customize menu and ribbon interfaces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Content sensitive ribbons Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Cohesive user experience Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Block library Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit, print logical drawing sets Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, edit, and create CAD blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Quick access recent or favorite blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Support and stability

Automate updates and notifications Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Includes service packs, updates Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Certified hardware support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Available dedicated phone support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Extensive user community Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Guides, tutorials, and training center Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customize installs for your company Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access to releases from prior years Checkmark Checkmark

Cloud and mobility

Access, view, or edit remotely Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Publish, share, and collaborate online Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Works with popular cloud services Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Web app Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Mobile app Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Annotate dwg files in airplane mode Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Data management

Administrative tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
User management Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
File export Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Version control Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Work with non-native data Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
AnyCAD Checkmark Checkmark
Printed circuit board interoperability Checkmark

Collaboration

Unlimited access Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Shared view collaboration Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
User management Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Global share Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Commenting + redlining Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Public/private design sharing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Team participant Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, export drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import and convert PDFs Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark Checkmark

Documentation

2D manufacturing drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of multiple product drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Xref compare Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Smart annotation tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Detect and comply with CAD standards Checkmark Checkmark
Compatible for 3D printing Checkmark Checkmark
Architecture Drafting Standards Checkmark Checkmark
Content center Checkmark Checkmark
Exploded views Checkmark

2D + 3D modeling, design + rendering

Detailed concept renderings Checkmark Checkmark
3D graphics rotation/panning Checkmark Checkmark
Advanced geometric views Checkmark Checkmark
Edit scans with raster and vector tools Checkmark Checkmark
Shape generator Checkmark Checkmark
Sketching Checkmark Checkmark
Assembly modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Mechanical concept and layout design Checkmark Checkmark
Mesh modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Surface modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Parametric modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Tube and pipe design Checkmark Checkmark
Direct modeling Checkmark Checkmark
Component generators and calculators Checkmark Checkmark
Freeform modeling Checkmark

Simulation and visualization

Exploded views and animations Checkmark
Stress analysis Checkmark
Cloud simulation Checkmark
Simplify Checkmark
Compare results Checkmark
Static stress Checkmark
Modal frequency Checkmark
Thermal & thermal stress Checkmark
Buckling Checkmark
Non-linear Stress Checkmark
Event simulation Checkmark
Shape optimization Checkmark
Dynamic motion simulation Checkmark

APIs and automation

Manufacturing methods & constraints Checkmark Checkmark
Machine learning & AI Checkmark Checkmark
Create custom keystroke commands Checkmark Checkmark
AutoLISP programming and automation Checkmark Checkmark
Visual LISP functionality Checkmark Checkmark
Visual Basic applications Checkmark Checkmark
Record repetitive keystroke sequences Checkmark Checkmark
Edit multiple object properties Checkmark Checkmark
Industry-specific object libraries Checkmark Checkmark
Macros Checkmark Checkmark
Complete API library for custom applications Checkmark
Native, editable results Checkmark
Cloud solve Checkmark
Costing Checkmark
Design configurations Checkmark
Automated frame design Checkmark
Sheet metal Checkmark

Mechanical design

Design parts, assemblies, products Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent tool palletes Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import external CAD geometry Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Automate part updates Checkmark Checkmark
Assign parametric constraints for parts Checkmark Checkmark
Object materials and mass properties Checkmark Checkmark
Automate bills of materials creation Checkmark Checkmark
700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts Checkmark Checkmark

Electrical + PCB design

Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Schematic capture Checkmark Checkmark
Use consistent project standards Checkmark Checkmark
Organize in a project-based structure Checkmark Checkmark
Wiring diagram error checking Checkmark Checkmark
65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols Checkmark Checkmark
PCB layout Checkmark
PCB manufacturing (CAM) Checkmark
Design for manufacturability/DRC Checkmark
MCAD-ECAD unification Checkmark
Component library management Checkmark
SPICE simulation Checkmark
Electronics cooling Checkmark
PCB design integration Checkmark
Printed circuit board interoperability Checkmark

Manufacturing

2.5 & 3-axis milling Checkmark
3+2 milling (5-axis positional) Checkmark
4-axis milling Checkmark
5-axis simultaneous milling Checkmark
Setup probing Checkmark
Turning Checkmark
Mill-turning Checkmark
Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter Checkmark
Free Post Processor Library Checkmark

Additive manufacturing

Fused filament fabrication Checkmark
Associative programming Checkmark
Metal additive manufacturing Checkmark

Model management

BIM interoperability Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Assign objects to layers with colors Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
TrustedDWG™ file validation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark Checkmark
Model-based definition Checkmark Checkmark

Toolsets

Architechture toolset Checkmark Checkmark
Map 3D toolset Checkmark Checkmark
MEP toolset Checkmark Checkmark
Plant 3D toolset Checkmark Checkmark

Product Design & Manufacturing Collection only

Inventor tolerance analysis Checkmark
Tolerance stackup analysis Checkmark
Inventor CAM Checkmark
CNC toolpath strategies Checkmark
2.5 - 5-axis CAM Checkmark
Millturn and lathe Checkmark
Milling, turning, and mill-turn capabilities Checkmark
3D point cloud scanning Checkmark
Reality capture and 3D scanning Checkmark
Factory layout design Checkmark
Advanced simulation (FEA) Checkmark
Automatic nesting of flat components Checkmark

System requirements

2.5-3+ GHz processor Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Apple macOS 10.14 and above Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Disk space 9-16 GB Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Memory 8-16 GB Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark