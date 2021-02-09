How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Advance Steel tools drive efficient steel design and workflows, while complementary products in the AEC Collection offer enhanced analytic, automation, and model coordination when working in BIM.
Parametric steel connections
Model more quickly, efficiently, and accurately with a customizable library of ready-to-use steel connections.
Stairs and cage ladders
Discover and model non-structural building elements quickly and accurately.
Sheet metal and folded plate work
Create 3D folded elements of any sheet metal shape faster.
Dynamo Extension for Advance Steel
Use Dynamo’s visual programming language to create parametrically driven geometries for complex structures.
Code-checking and design validation
Check for compliance and validate steel-connections against AISC standards.
Propagation of steel connections
Reduce tedious work and ensure accurate placement of steel connections with automated connection propagation.
ENHANCED
General arrangement drawings
Set drawing styles and camera defaults, and use general arrangement drawings to document and clarify design intent for onsite construction.
ENHANCED
Steel shop drawings
Automatically generate detailed and annotated fabrication-ready drawing sets.
Numerical Control (NC) data
Generate detailed fabrication datasets to direct and drive CNC workshop machines.
Hide or show detailed parts
Isolate parts and assemblies already detailed for fabrication.
Bills of Materials
Automatically generate BOMs from modeled element data for use in spreadsheets and reporting.
Drawing update with revision
Use revision clouds to reduce time spent tracking modifications to shop drawings.
Bidirectional link with Revit
Sync model updates between Advance Steel and Revit to seamlessly track design changes and control for data loss as projects evolve.
Robot Structural Analysis interoperability
Transfer structural analysis data (including calculations) between Robot Structural Analysis and Advance Steel, and synchronize design, analysis, and detailing workflows.
Autodesk Docs interoperability
Use the compare tool in Autodesk Docs (formerly BIM 360 Docs) to track progress and assess change impacts.
AutoCAD Plant 3D interoperability
Use AutoCAD Plant 3D and Advance Steel together in the AEC Collection to connect and sync fabrication to plant design.
Custom settings import
Save time by importing your custom settings when moving to new versions of Advance Steel.
Open and flexible API
Enhance and extend the use of Advance Steel with APIs for managing data, connecting to other software, and custom tools for software developers.
View native drawings in AutoCAD
Improve data accessibility by viewing Advance Steel drawings with object enabler.
Navisworks interoperability
Bring Advance Steel data into Navisworks for better quantification, simulation, review, and model coordination.
Shared views
Use shared views for design collaboration, and show progress to stakeholders within or outside your organization.
Attach a point cloud
Bring laser-scanned point cloud data into Advance Steel to design with snap-to functionality within the site context and existing conditions.