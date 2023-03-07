How to buy
A cloud-based application for operational analytics and incident management, Info360 enables customers to manage the full water lifecycle and benefit from dynamic digital twins without the burden of building and maintaining additional IT infrastructure.
Fusion 360 is a cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform for professional product design and manufacturing. Fusion 360 enables product design teams to respond quickly to opportunities, connect to customer insights and create breakthrough innovations with integrated product design software.
Autodesk Construction Cloud brings together teams, data, and workflows at every stage of a construction project, from design to handover. With Autodesk Construction Cloud, cost, quality, schedule, and safety are managed together, providing centralized collaboration, data, and insights to help teams drive productivity and reduce risk.
With Autodesk solutions supported by Amazon Web Services, you can take advantage of Autodesk's portfolio of design, make, build, and operate applications and services delivered on a robust, secure, and scalable platform.