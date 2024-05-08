How to buy
It's your job to guarantee the responsible use of public funds to better ensure the safety, reliability, and resiliency of roads and highways infrastructure. However, the traditional, widespread way of working means efficiency and productivity losses leading to cost overruns. Wherever you are on your journey to better manage assets and make more informed decisions, Autodesk can support you on the digital transformation pathway so you can:
Connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a cloud-based, common data environment. Expand beyond the office; work together anytime, anywhere. With transparent workflows, you can reduce distractions and errors, and increase capacity. And with a centralized source of truth, you can eliminate siloes, improve access to data, generate insights, and enjoy complete oversight.
Stay one step ahead of the competition with Building Information Modeling (BIM) and industry demands with integrated civil engineering workflows. From plan to handover, BIM allows you to seamlessly move and review data across stakeholders and the lifecycle of a project. Gain the insights, visibility, and control needed to control risk, improve digital delivery, and enhance asset operation and maintenance performance.
BIM and GIS cloud collaboration makes it easy for teams to explore and collaborate on project information with geospatial context.
This has significant implications for project teams, including improved design review, visualization, and exploration. Teams can also rapidly map and manage issues as they emerge, and by connecting documentations to relevant ArcGIS features, they can securely and efficiently track project updates.
Achieve stakeholder requirements by integrating open IFC standards and adhering to ISO 19650 for information management. Embracing these standards offers the benefits of enhanced stakeholder collaboration, seamless interoperability, a unified interconnected environment, and effective long-term asset management.
Effectively present critical project information using model and detail visualization and facilitate the seamless exchange of project details and records via the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform.
Improve asset management throughout the asset's lifecycle using enhanced workflows that produce intricate intelligent models and seamlessly integrate with third-party platforms to support the provision of GIS data.
Establish transparency in design and construction by actively engaging in collaborative reviews through a common data environment and interconnected workflows.
Accessing intelligent models enriched with metadata and comprehensive design and construction details, through a cloud-based common data environment, helps to reduce cost overruns by eliminating errors and facilitating effective communication of design intent during the construction implementation phase.
How US Departments of Transportation are investing in granular, interoperable, accessible data to unlock a completely new way of working in transportation.
Streamlining workflows, saving time, and enhancing collaboration with Autodesk solutions
Achieved reduction in planning amendments by 10% as a result of integrated BIM solutions.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration and co-ordination software for architecture, engineering and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
