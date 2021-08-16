Last ned og installer

Installasjon for enkeltpersoner

Last ned din programvare

Finn ut hvor og hvordan du kan laste ned programvaren din.

Klargjøre for installasjon av programvaren
Hvor du kan laste ned produkter
Nedlastingsmetoder

Installere, konfigurere og kjøre programvaren

Installer og autentiser produktet ditt.

Installere produktet
Hent produkter på et annet språk
Kjøre og godkjenne programvaren
Laste ned tilgjengelige tidligere versjoner

Administrer programvaren

Lær å konvertere en prøveversjon til et abonnement, oppdatere eller fjerne programvare, og utføre andre vanlige oppgaver.

Vise produktlisensinformasjon
Konverter en prøveversjon til et abonnement
Oppdater programvaren
Oppdatere et serienummer
Avinstallere Autodesk-programvare

Skaffe en produktnøkkel

Bruk et interaktivt verktøy for å søke opp produktnøkler, som du i noen tilfeller trenger for installasjon.

Finn ut om du trenger en aktiveringskode
Finne produktnøkler

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support