A static capital improvement plan is produced at a point in time, typically through a consulting engagement, and reflects the data and conditions that existed when it was built. It begins aging immediately and requires a new engagement to update. A living capital planning environment is continuously updated as new inspection data arrives, risk scores change, and capital priorities shift. Because it connects GIS, inspection data, risk modeling, and rehabilitation planning in a single platform, the plan always reflects current asset conditions rather than last year's study. Autodesk Info360 Asset is designed specifically to support this shift by enabling utilities and their consulting partners to maintain a capital program that holds up to scrutiny at any point in the planning cycle, not just at delivery.