Not sure where to begin? Check out three essential guides for new Revit users.
Learn Revit concepts for architecture, structure, and MEP and take a tour of the user interface.
Boost your productivity by using predefined keyboard shortcuts or creating your own.
Learn to use Revit with AutoCAD to manage 2D and 3D project deliverables.
Explore Learning Pathways for architects and engineers. Leverage skill-builder and certification prep courses to learn industry-relevant, in-demand skills.
Learn to develop, document, and coordinate projects in BIM and in 3D on your path toward Autodesk Professional Certification in Revit.
Start your path to becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional in structural design with courses in Revit families and parameters and 3D modeling foundations.
Explore courses and build skills for modeling system design and analysis and take your first steps toward becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional in mechanical design.
Learn workflows and modeling standards for managing electrical circuits and take courses toward becoming an Autodesk Certified Profession in electrical design.
