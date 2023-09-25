Launch into BIM with the fundamentals

Level up with Revit

Discover top Revit learning guides for new users, and explore how Revit works with BIM and CAD software in the AEC Collection.

Begin with the basics

Not sure where to begin? Check out three essential guides for new Revit users.

Revit Quick Start Guide

Learn Revit concepts for architecture, structure, and MEP and take a tour of the user interface.

Revit shortcuts guide

Boost your productivity by using predefined keyboard shortcuts or creating your own.

AutoCAD and Revit interoperability guide

Learn to use Revit with AutoCAD to manage 2D and 3D project deliverables.

AEC Collection: BIM and CAD for any task

For little more than the price of Revit, get a comprehensive set of BIM and CAD software, including Revit, Civil 3D, AutoCAD, Navisworks, Autodesk Docs, and more. Use the AEC Collection to design and deliver buildings and infrastructure from concept to close-out, with seamless collaboration for AEC teams.

Try additional CAD and BIM products with Revit and upgrade your BIM experience with the multi-product workflows of the AEC Collection.

Coordination and production

Combine AutoCAD with Revit to quickly deliver accurate documentation for any project.

 

Early-stage design

Be both informed and effective in your conceptual design. Sketch simply in FormIt Pro and refine with powerful tools for analysis and automation.

Integrated structural analysis

Leverage structural workflows to efficiently analyze, revise, and refine model-based designs with Robot Structural Analysis Professional.

Start the path to Revit certification

Explore Learning Pathways for architects and engineers. Leverage skill-builder and certification prep courses to learn industry-relevant, in-demand skills.

Architectural design

Learn to develop, document, and coordinate projects in BIM and in 3D on your path toward Autodesk Professional Certification in Revit.

Structural design

Start your path to becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional in structural design with courses in Revit families and parameters and 3D modeling foundations.

Mechanical design

Explore courses and build skills for modeling system design and analysis and take your first steps toward becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional in mechanical design.

Electrical design

Learn workflows and modeling standards for managing electrical circuits and take courses toward becoming an Autodesk Certified Profession in electrical design.

Read the Revit blog

For what’s new in Revit and other AEC products, check out the official Autodesk Revit Blog.

The official blog for Autodesk Revit

Subscribe to the Revit Blog for the latest on news, notes, and updates from The Revit Factory.

