The Future is Industrialized - Are you Ready to Lead the Shift?

Industrialized Construction (IC) is transforming how buildings are designed, delivered, and operated. Whether you're a product manufacturer, architect, engineer, contractor, or owner, IC empowers you to scale smarter, reduce risk, and deliver with confidence.

Why Industrialized Construction Matters

IC combines productization, prefabrication, and Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) to create scalable, repeatable, and sustainable workflows.

It’s not just about building faster—it’s about building better.

  • Significant carbon and waste reduction
  • Improved design-to-fabrication alignment
  • Enhanced project predictability and ROI

Scaling Smarter with Industrialized Construction: How Adapteo Delivers Flexibility, Speed, and Impact

“Industrialized construction allows the industry to shift to agile, adaptable systems. It’s, in our view, a complete mindset shift.”

– Johanna Persson, CEO & President Adapteo

Industrialized Construction by the numbers

82%

82% of General Contractors worldwide plan to adopt Industrialized Construction methods.

40%

Projects using IC are delivered up to 40% faster from concept to completion.

45%

45% of all new homes in Sweden are prefabricated.

50%

IC enables up to 50% labor savings through off-site fabrication and repeatable systems.

How Industrialized Construction Benefits the Entire AEC Project Ecosystem
Design with Confidence and Precision

Industrialized Construction (IC) empowers architects to lead with innovation while preserving creative integrity. By integrating productized components and DfMA logic early, architects reduce RFIs, rework, and coordination delays, resulting in faster approvals and more predictable delivery.

 

Why It Future-Proofs:

  • Design with real, manufacturable components for better buildability.
  • Influence construction outcomes earlier in the lifecycle.
  • Align with ESG goals through smarter material use and lifecycle impact.
  • Win high-profile work by delivering buildable, sustainable, and repeatable designs.
Scale Smarter, Get Specified Sooner

IC puts manufacturers at the center of the design process, enabling early specification and stronger influence over project outcomes. By shifting from custom solutions to scalable product platforms, manufacturers meet rising demand with repeatable, high-performance offerings.

 

Why It Future-Proofs:

  • Become the go-to partner for prefab, DFMA, and sustainability-driven projects.
  • Standardize offerings to reduce waste and improve factory utilization.
  • Prove ROI on R&D and tooling upgrades through measurable delivery gains.
  • Align with digital workflows and BIM-ready content for early design inclusion.
Build Safer, Faster, and More Profitably

IC enables GCs to shift work off-site, reduce labor dependency, and compress timelines. Standardized prefab workflows minimize rework and margin erosion, while early engagement ensures constructability from day one.

 

Why It Future-Proofs:

  • Deliver repeatable success across building types and regions.
  • Reduce site risk and labor volatility with offsite production.
  • Scale operations without linear cost increases.
  • Integrate with existing tech stacks (Revit, BIM 360, Navisworks) for seamless adoption.
Precision-Driven Design, Scalable Delivery

IC allows engineers to embed DFMA logic directly into workflows, improving design accuracy and reducing costly redesigns. It supports smarter decision-making and long-term value creation.

 

Why It Future-Proofs:

  • Design with known, manufacturable components from the start.
  • Reduce RFIs and improve coordination across disciplines.
  • Integrate seamlessly with architectural and fabrication systems.
  • Accelerate approvals and reduce downstream issues through intelligent modeling.
Deliver More with Less—Predictably and Profitably

IC helps subcontractors scale output without expanding labor. Prefab-ready workflows automate detailing and shop prep, while standardized assemblies improve bid accuracy and install speed.

 

Why It Future-Proofs:

  • Automate shop drawings and BOMs for faster fabrication.
  • Reduce site chaos and improve safety through offsite production.
  • Become a preferred trade partner for IC-savvy GCs and owners.
  • Scale delivery with leaner teams and fewer surprises.
