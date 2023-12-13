Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Adaptive reuse of buildings refers to the practice of repurposing existing structures for a different use than originally intended. Instead of demolishing old buildings, adaptive reuse seeks to preserve their historical and architectural value while giving them a new lease on life. This approach helps to conserve resources, reduce waste, and revitalize urban areas. Examples of adaptive reuse include converting old factories into residential lofts, transforming warehouses into office spaces, or repurposing churches into community centers. It allows for the preservation of cultural heritage and the integration of sustainable design principles into the built environment. However, it's important to note that specific regulations and guidelines may vary depending on local laws and building codes.