Account management for admins

Collaboration

Admins who manage cloud products like Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360, or Flow Production Tracking use hubs to manage user access to projects and collaboration workflows. A hub is a place where teams access software, store data, and collaborate on projects from anywhere.

 

As a primary or secondary admin with an active subscription, you can view all hubs associated with your Autodesk Team on the Autodesk account > Products and Services > Hubs page. Support for our different Autodesk cloud products is gradually being added to the Hubs page. Even though you can view a hub associated with your team, you won’t be able to manage that hub until you’ve been added as a hub account admin. To obtain access, contact your hub admin.

 

Note: Users you add to a hub are added to your team as guest users if they’re not already on the team with another role.

 

Tip: Keep guest users in your team’s user list to allow them to view their projects across various hubs for their Autodesk software.

 

From the Hubs page, you can: 

  • View hubs in one place
  • Understand the hub ecosystem for their teams
  • Reduce the need to contact Autodesk support to understand how to work with hubs

Note: If a user stops collaborating in an ACC or BIM 360 hub or project, first remove that user from the ACC or BIM 360 hub and then remove them from your team. This will ensure the removal persists. See Add and remove users.

Tools and processes

Admins who manage cloud collaboration products employ different tools and processes than they use for Autodesk desktop products. For help with these tools, see the documentation provided by the various collaboration products. Links to assist this information wayfinding are provided below. 

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Overview and demo
Use with BIM 360
About Autodesk Build
Account Administration
Learning Center

Autodesk Forma

Forma help

BIM Collaborate Pro

Key features
Quick start guide learning modules

Flow Production Tracking

Overview
How-to videos
User documentation
Developer documentation
Support

Fusion

Product documentation

