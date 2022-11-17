When a product has been started and obtained a valid license, a usage event is reported. If you are accessing the product with Flex, the daily token rate is consumed. If you have a single-user subscription, seat usage is counted for that day in usage reporting. If the product continues to be in *meaningful use beyond 24 hours, another token charge is made or another day’s seat usage is counted.

*Each product defines operations which are considered meaningful use.

Note: Most Autodesk products include an idle awareness feature that delays the next daily token charge or usage reporting event when no meaningful use is detected. Check Flex products that support idle awareness (US Site) to find out if your product version supports the idle awareness feature.