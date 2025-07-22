Set up SSO

Using Single Sign-on (SSO), your Autodesk subscription allows you to log into multiple Autodesk products and services using your organization's user credentials. This means you sign in only once for all products without needing to use multiple passwords. Admins need to maintain only one email/password combo for each user, and password policies applied to the network are also applied to Autodesk services.



Using the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) 2.0 protocol, Autodesk SSO is set up at the domain level for all users. Turning on SSO for a team means that all users belonging to the same organization and domain, even if they are in different teams, use SSO to sign in. This team serves as the control center for managing domains and SAML connections.

Customers with the Business Success Plan gain the additional benefit of using Autodesk's directory sync capability with SSO to sync groups and users from their company directory.

For complete information for setting up SSO and using directory sync, see the Autodesk Single Sign-on Setup Guide.