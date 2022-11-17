Instead of assigning your users to products one-by-one, Autodesk Account allows you to organize users into groups and assign everyone in the group access to the same products. Furthermore, you can create groups that correspond to specialized roles. For example, you could assign AutoCAD and Revit to a group named Architects. Or you could assign Civil 3D and Navisworks Manage to a group for civil engineers.

Once you’ve set up a group, you can track usage data for it in the usage report (under Reporting, select Usage report). This will help you to understand usage patterns to make informed decisions and confidently manage product assignments.​ By reviewing usage data, you can:

Gain confidence that you're assigning the right products to your groups. For example, if most people in a group are not using a product, you can remove it from the group's default assignment to reduce your costs.

Scale your reporting analysis by viewing usage among similar groups of users to spot trends more easily.

It’s important to understand that, in Autodesk Account, groups are different than teams. By default, you automatically have one team in your account under which all your users and Autodesk subscriptions fall. You create groups within a team. If you have additional teams, those groups aren’t shared by the other teams, even if the groups have the same users in different teams. To learn more about teams, see Manage teams.

Note: Groups are not supported in Classic user management. Also, you can't add Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), BIM products or Flow Production Tracking offerings to groups.

For each of the following procedures, first sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.