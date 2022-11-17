By default, you automatically have one team in your Autodesk Account under which all your users and Autodesk subscriptions fall. You can optionally create additional teams. Creating additional teams can be helpful when your company has multiple companies or organizations that are not related, but you want to purchase subscriptions centrally for your entire organization. By creating a team for each division, the admins for those teams will only manage the subscriptions their division pays for, instead of all subscriptions your organization owns. You can also move subscriptions between teams and they will continue to be managed under the same primary admin.

Here are some of the features of teams:

Team names appear in the Contract Details section of your account, so when it comes time to renew or make purchasing decisions, you can see which subscriptions are attached to which teams. This makes it easy to track renewals.

You can delegate admins to manage one or more teams. Admins can rename teams and invite and assign users to products.

You can filter your usage reports by team to see how many seats are being used by the users in that team. Use usage reporting to determine if the user assignments and business decisions you’re making for a specific team are effective.

It’s important to understand that teams are different than the groups available in Autodesk Account. Groups allow you to organize and assign products to users. Instead of assigning your users to products one-by-one, you can organize them into groups and manage them by role such that the members of each group are assigned access to the same products. For example, you might create a group for architects who use AutoCAD. To learn more, see Manage groups.

Note: Teams are not supported in Classic user management.

For each of the following procedures, first sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.