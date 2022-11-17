Account management for admins

Products eligible for home use

Home use rights allow employees to install Autodesk software at home for work related to business, personal education, or training. Products with multi-user access require a license to use software at home. If you have a subscription with single-user access, you don't need to request a license—simply sign in to use software at home.

Eligible products

Options to request a home-use license vary depending on the license type and are located in the list of Products and Services in Autodesk Account. Not all products are available in all languages or regions. Home use is available only for the products listed in your region. Take note of the following:

  • In general, enterprise or server-based products (network-only products), and those that do not require activation are not eligible for home use. Education and Not for Resale (NFR) licenses are not eligible.
  • You can only request one home use license per subscription (for multi-user subscriptions), regardless of how many people are sharing the subscription.
  • If you have an industry collection, request a home-use license for individual products within the collection. You can request one product license per industry collection subscription. For example, if you subscribe to 10 AEC Collections, you can request up to 10 home use licenses for AutoCAD, 10 home use licenses for Revit, etc.

For complete terms and conditions, see the Home Use terms and conditions (US site).

Products that are eligible for home use

  • 3DS Max®
  • 3ds Max® Entertainment Creation Suite - Standard
  • 3ds Max® with Softimage®
  • Advance Steel
  • Alias® AutoStudio
  • Alias® Concept
  • Alias® Design
  • Alias® Surface
  • ArtCAM® - Premium
  • ArtCAM® - Standard
  • AutoCAD®
  • AutoCAD® Architecture
  • AutoCAD® Design Suite - Premium
  • AutoCAD® Design Suite - Standard
  • AutoCAD® Electrical
  • AutoCAD® for Mac®
  • AutoCAD® Inventor LT™ Suite
  • AutoCAD LT®
  • AutoCAD LT® for Mac®
  • AutoCAD LT® with CALS Tools
  • AutoCAD® Map 3D
  • AutoCAD® Mechanical
  • AutoCAD® MEP
  • AutoCAD® Plant 3D
  • AutoCAD® Raster Design
  • AutoCAD® Revit LT™ Suite
  • Building Design Suite - Premium
  • Building Design Suite - Standard
  • Building Design Suite - Ultimate
  • Civil 3D®
  • Dynamo Studio
  • Entertainment Creation Suite - Ultimate
  • Fabrication CADmep™
  • Fabrication CAMduct™
  • Fabrication ESTmep™
  • Factory Design Suite - Premium
  • Factory Design Suite - Standard
  • Factory Design Suite - Ultimate
  • Factory Design Suite Utilities
  • Factory Design Utilities
  • FeatureCAM® - Premium
  • FeatureCAM® - Standard
  • FeatureCAM® - Ultimate
  • Flame®
  • Flame® Assist
  • Flame® Premium
  • Flare™
  • Fusion 360 with Netfabb Standard
  • Helius PFA
  • HSM - Premium
  • HSM - Ultimate
  • HSMWorks - Premium
  • HSMWorks - Ultimate
  • Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium
  • Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard
  • Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate
  • Infrastructure Map Server
  • Inventor®
  • Inventor CAM - Ultimate
  • Inventor® Engineer-to-Order - Series
  • Inventor® Engineer-to-Order - Server
  • Inventor ETO - Developer
  • Inventor® HSM™
  • Inventor LT™
  • Inventor® Nesting
  • Inventor® Nastran®
  • Inventor® Professional
  • Inventor® Tolerance Analysis
  • Lustre®
  • Maya®
  • Maya® Entertainment Creation Suite - Standard
  • Maya® LT™
  • Maya® with Softimage®
  • MEP Fabrication Suite
  • MotionBuilder®
  • Mudbox®
  • Navisworks® Manage
  • Navisworks® Simulate
  • Netfabb® - Premium
  • Netfabb® - Standard
  • Netfabb® - Ultimate
  • Plant Design Suite - Premium
  • Plant Design Suite - Standard
  • Plant Design Suite - Ultimate
  • Point Layout
  • PowerInspect® - Premium
  • PowerInspect® - Standard
  • PowerInspect® - Ultimate
  • PowerMill® - Premium
  • PowerMill® - Standard
  • PowerMill® - Ultimate
  • PowerShape® - Premium
  • PowerShape® - Standard
  • PowerShape® - Ultimate
  • Product Design Suite - Premium
  • Product Design Suite - Ultimate
  • ReCap™ Pro
  • Revit®
  • Revit® - with RIB iTWO add-on
  • Revit LT™
  • Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional
  • Structural Bridge Design
  • Tru Composites - Standard
  • TruNest
  • Vault Professional
  • Vault Workgroup
  • Vehicle Tracking
  • VRED™ Design
  • VRED™ Presenter
  • VRED™ Professional
  • VRED™ Render Node
  • Enterprise Add-on for Vault

