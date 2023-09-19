Leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud as the project’s common data environment, STRABAG centralized internal model management, document management, and project collaboration on a single platform. This unified approach connected architectural, structural, and MEP designers, subcontractors, and the STRABAG site team in one shared environment, enabling coordinated workflows and consistent access to up-to-date information across all disciplines.

1. Internal model management

Building on its existing use of Autodesk Revit, STRABAG used Revit Cloud Worksharing within Autodesk Construction Cloud to enable simultaneous, real-time collaboration on shared models. This allowed architectural, structural, and MEP teams to work in parallel while maintaining full model integrity and version control.

“The model coordination module plays a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating MEP models with structural models. It also provides a comprehensive view of potential discrepancies between architectural and structural elements,” Andrei explains. By identifying and resolving clashes during the design phase, STRABAG prevented issues from reaching the construction site. “It was really life-changing on this project that we could coordinate directly in the model from the design phase,” Andrei emphasizes.

“Using model coordination in Autodesk Construction Cloud, we achieved an 80% reduction in clashes after each coordination session.” Catalin Andrei, Group Leader BIM Management, STRABAG

2. Clear document management

Before adopting Autodesk Construction Cloud, document storage and organization relied on manual processes. Teams spent considerable time searching for information, verifying document versions, and manually preparing file packages for client review. With ACC in place, STRABAG achieved a new level of structure and transparency in document management.

The platform enabled the implementation of a structured workflow aligned with ISO 19650 guidelines. Every drawing carried clear version information and submission dates, making invoice and approval processes more transparent. Andrei explains: “We always know what the latest version is and whether the correct documents are being used. This has improved communication with the client significantly.”

This clarity extended beyond STRABAG’s internal teams to all project stakeholders. Subcontractors gained controlled access to up-to-date drawings and models, allowing them to review and understand documentation before construction began. At the same time, the client could easily review both models and 2D drawings directly in the platform without the need for specialized software. “People who were new to the project immediately knew where to find the latest approved drawings,” adds Aniela Tipser, BIM Coordinator on the project.

3. Collaboration and coordination

Coordinating architectural, structural, and MEP disciplines is one of the biggest challenges on complex construction projects. On “The ARC,” STRABAG addressed this by working with a federated model: a coordinated 3D model that brings all disciplines together and serves as a shared basis for collaboration.

Tipser and her team continuously updated the federated model with IFC exports from MEP designers, ran clash detection in Autodesk Construction Cloud, and reviewed critical areas ahead of each construction phase. “All teams could check the same information simultaneously without having to look through emails,” Tipser explains.

“The 3D models were used extensively in design coordination meetings. People would detect coordination issues and make informed decisions.” Aniela Tipser, BIM Coordinator, STRABAG

By aligning all disciplines around the federated model, STRABAG also broke down internal silos. Departments such as procurement, cost control, and site management no longer relied on separate calculations and assumptions. “We don’t waste time with three teams doing the same thing,” Tipser explains. Instead, quantities were derived directly from Revit models developed by STRABAG’s BIM team, using standardized templates to ensure consistent data across all departments.

This coordinated, model-based approach had a direct impact on cost control and transparency. “Our teams get automatic quantities directly from the model,” Andrei notes. “For a building like “The ARC”, with many round edges and curved surfaces, it’s far more efficient and precise to extract surfaces from the model than to approximate them manually.” The cost control team gained real-time visibility. “They could compare the baseline and the actual situation in real time,” Andrei explains, “and immediately see how changes in quantities affected the construction process.”

While this collaborative workflow delivered significant efficiency gains, implementing new ways of working also introduced new challenges.