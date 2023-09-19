How Sabbour Consulting Reduced Coordination Time by 30% Across Projects

Sabbour Consulting reduced design coordination time by more than 30% and saved over 20 hours per week per project team using Autodesk Docs, part of Autodesk Construction Cloud.

By replacing fragmented file-sharing workflows with a connected collaboration environment, the firm accelerated approvals, reduced rework, and improved collaboration across engineering teams.

Founded in 1957, Sabbour Consulting is one of the region’s leading multidisciplinary engineering consulting firms, delivering large-scale residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional developments across Egypt and internationally.

As project scale and stakeholder involvement increased, traditional methods for managing and sharing project information began limiting efficiency, transparency, and speed. To support continued growth and maintain delivery excellence, Sabbour set out to modernize how teams collaborate and manage project information.