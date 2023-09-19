How Sabbour Consulting Reduced Coordination Time by 30% Across Projects

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Sabbour Consulting reduced design coordination time by more than 30% and saved over 20 hours per week per project team using Autodesk Docs, part of Autodesk Construction Cloud.
By replacing fragmented file-sharing workflows with a connected collaboration environment, the firm accelerated approvals, reduced rework, and improved collaboration across engineering teams.
Founded in 1957, Sabbour Consulting is one of the region’s leading multidisciplinary engineering consulting firms, delivering large-scale residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional developments across Egypt and internationally.
As project scale and stakeholder involvement increased, traditional methods for managing and sharing project information began limiting efficiency, transparency, and speed. To support continued growth and maintain delivery excellence, Sabbour set out to modernize how teams collaborate and manage project information.
says Omar Hussien Sabbour, CEO, Sabbour Consulting.
As Sabbour expanded its portfolio and worked with more international clients, traditional workflows began slowing decision-making and project delivery. Teams faced slow file transfers, duplicate document versions, limited visibility into approvals, and increased effort aligning work across disciplines.
These challenges became especially apparent on projects requiring continuous alignment between architecture, structural, and MEP teams. Without a centralized platform, teams faced greater risk of rework, delayed approvals, and reduced visibility into project progress.
Sabbour’s Digital Delivery Manager Osama Younis led the initiative to modernize project delivery with a clear objective: improve transparency, streamline workflows, and establish a more connected way of working across the firm.
As collaboration demands increased across projects and departments, Sabbour accelerated its digital transformation strategy by extending connected workflows across both external and internal processes.
“The biggest challenge wasn’t the technology—it was helping teams adopt a new way of working,” says Osama Younis, Digital Delivery Manager, Sabbour Consulting. “With Autodesk Docs, we showed that a centralized platform could improve collaboration, eliminate version uncertainty, and give teams more confidence in the information they rely on every day.”
The rollout began with BIM-based coordination workflows, where real-time access to accurate project information was most critical, and quickly expanded across additional teams.
Using Autodesk Docs together with Desktop Connector and secure cloud-based access, engineers and designers could collaborate in real time, access the latest project information without delays, and work from a single source of truth. The platform also helped standardize information management practices across distributed teams and projects.As collaboration demands increased across projects and departments, Sabbour accelerated its digital transformation strategy by extending connected workflows across both external and internal processes.
One of the first major initiatives to benefit from Autodesk Docs was the Arab Open University (AOU) campus project in Egypt.
The development required continuous collaboration between architecture, structural, and MEP teams. Previously, the process relied on extensive file exchanges, delayed approvals, and manual coordination efforts that increased the risk of rework.With Autodesk Docs in place:All stakeholders worked from a centralized project record.
All stakeholders worked from a centralized project record.
Review and approval cycles were reduced by 30–40%.
Project teams recovered more than 20 hours per week, which could be redirected toward higher-value design and delivery work.
Project teams recovered more than 20 hours per week, which could be redirected toward higher-value design and delivery work.“On the Arab Open University project, Autodesk Docs transformed the way we worked,” says JLL, Project Manager, Arab Open University. “Teams were aligned around the latest information, and collaboration between disciplines became significantly more efficient.”
“There are significant advantages to using Autodesk Docs,” says Sylvia Eskandar, Technical Team Leader, Sabbour Consulting. “Real-time collaboration, global accessibility across time zones, and faster workflows between teams have improved the way we deliver projects.”Across teams, Sabbour achieved measurable improvements:
Design rework was reduced by up to 30%.
Accountability improved through version control and access tracking.
Data security was strengthened while maintaining accessibility for distributed teams.
For clients and external stakeholders, Autodesk Docs improved visibility into project progress, accelerated approvals, and increased confidence that teams were working from the latest information.
Building on this success, Sabbour Consulting is expanding the use of Autodesk Docs across all disciplines and project types to support consistent collaboration and information management firm-wide. The firm also plans to integrate additional capabilities from Autodesk Construction Cloud, including AI-powered tools that support automation, predictive insights, and more informed decision-making.
This connected approach is helping Sabbour improve project delivery, strengthen collaboration across teams, and scale operations more efficiently.
Osama Younis, BIM Manager, Sabbour Consulting.