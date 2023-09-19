Water treatment is critical national infrastructure, a silent essential service under intense pressure. Across the UK, investment levels are expected to triple over the next five years to meet tightening environmental regulations and growing demand. For RSE (Ross-shire Engineering), that pressure is also an opportunity. Originally rooted in the Scottish Highlands, RSE has spent four decades expanding into a national force, treating water projects not as static building sites but as high-precision manufacturing exercises, delivering results up to 50% quicker than traditional methods.

"The biggest challenge is the volume of investment expected over the next five to six years," says Kes Juskowiak, Operations Director at RSE. "You're looking at doubling or tripling the rates of investment. So how do you do that through traditional means?" For RSE, the answer lies in standardizing designs, building off-site, and using digital tools to compress the time between design, fabrication, and commissioning. That depends, in turn, on information flowing cleanly between teams, without version conflicts or communication gaps.