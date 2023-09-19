DESIGN & MAKE AWARDS 2026 FINALIST

M2X Energy develops and scales a modular, transportable gas-to-methanol system that converts stranded and waste methane—including landfill gas, flare gas, and biogas—into low-carbon methanol at its source.

The system closes a critical infrastructure gap by enabling the economical use of methane that would otherwise be flared or vented, directly reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Through a trailer-mounted modular design and scalable manufacturing in Rockledge, Florida, M2X transforms a traditionally capital-intensive process into a deployable and repeatable platform that accelerates implementation and lowers adoption barriers.

The impact includes reduced methane emissions, new revenue from waste streams, and faster deployment in regions facing poor air quality, energy scarcity, and limited infrastructure.