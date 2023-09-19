& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
NV5 partnered with Autodesk and ARKANCE to align technology investments with business goals through a strategic Business Success Plan. By standardizing workflows, improving data management, and expanding digital twin capabilities across its global operations, NV5 increased efficiency, streamlined project delivery, and created long-term value for clients.
NV5 provides engineering and consulting services across the full lifecycle of the built environment—from planning and design to construction and operations. With more than 11,000 employees and over 100 offices worldwide, the company supports projects spanning healthcare, education, energy, water, and infrastructure.
As NV5 expanded, so did operational complexity. Teams worked in different ways, data was fragmented, and it became difficult to measure the full value of Autodesk solutions used by more than 2,600 employees across the organization.
To address this, NV5 adopted the Autodesk Business Success Plan, using it as a framework to align people, processes, and technology around measurable business goals.
The effort began with executive working sessions between NV5, Autodesk, and ARKANCE, NV5’s technology partner. Together, the teams focused on improving business outcomes—not simply increasing software usage.
Using the Autodesk Business Success Plan, NV5 established a structured approach for planning initiatives, prioritizing goals, and tracking results. A dedicated Autodesk Business Success Manager helped guide adoption, identify opportunities for improvement, and measure progress over time.
More than 15 initiatives were launched across the organization, including workflow optimization, platform standardization, and process improvements spanning IT, design, and engineering teams.
Delivering change at this scale required close coordination between Autodesk, ARKANCE, and NV5. Autodesk provided strategic guidance and product expertise, while ARKANCE led implementation, enablement, and change management. Together, the teams established a consistent cadence for planning, execution, and review.
“When strategically deployed and properly managed, Autodesk’s Business Success Plan becomes a powerful framework for Autodesk and ARKANCE to jointly support medium to large organizations on their digital transformation journeys,” says Melanie Zubok, Strategic Account Manager at ARKANCE. “This operating model elevated our conversations—and deepened our relationships—with NV5, enabling us to get to the core of their goals, align as a unified team, and execute our plan that drives meaningful outcomes for them.”
NV5 focused first on strengthening foundational workflows to support more consistent delivery across teams. Key initiatives included:
Improving content management to streamline building design
Automating user administration
Optimizing scan-to-BIM workflows
Standardizing collaboration and data management with Autodesk Forma (formerly Autodesk Construction Cloud)
These changes helped create more consistent project data that could carry forward from reality capture and BIM modeling into long-term operational use.
With stronger data foundations in place, NV5 expanded its use of digital twin technology through Autodesk Tandem.
A digital twin combines design, construction, and operational data into a living 3D model of a facility or asset. For NV5, this created new opportunities to support clients after project delivery.
“It gives you the ability to actually load in all that data, visualize it, and help people quickly get from zero information to all the information quickly,” says Dan Kolimar, Vice President, Growth and Strategy at NV5.
Combined with NV5’s analytics platform, SkySpark, these digital twins help clients monitor building performance, improve operational visibility, and make better-informed decisions across facilities such as airports, casinos, malls, and universities.
“Companies across the globe are trying to manage the amount of money they put into their facilities,” Kolimar says. “We present operational information to our clients to enable the same amount of people to do more.”
This shift—from delivering projects to supporting ongoing operations—has helped NV5 expand the value it provides to clients over the full asset lifecycle.
—Dan Kolimar, Vice President, Growth and Strategy, NV5
By standardizing workflows and improving how information is managed across teams, NV5 achieved measurable operational gains:
Approximately 840 hours saved annually through streamlined Autodesk administration and automated user management for more than 2,600 users
300–600 hours saved annually through optimized scan-to-BIM workflows
More than 400 hours annually redirected into building design through improved content management
An additional 600+ targeted hours identified through coaching on updated workflows and best practices
These improvements also strengthened the consistency and usability of project data, supporting NV5’s growing digital twin capabilities and helping teams deliver information more effectively across the asset lifecycle.
NV5 continues to expand its use of Autodesk solutions across regions and service lines, with a focus on scaling digital twin capabilities and improving data-driven workflows.
By standardizing processes and strengthening collaboration across teams, the company is building a more connected operational foundation—one designed to support long-term growth and more efficient project delivery.