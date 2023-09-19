NV5 provides engineering and consulting services across the full lifecycle of the built environment—from planning and design to construction and operations. With more than 11,000 employees and over 100 offices worldwide, the company supports projects spanning healthcare, education, energy, water, and infrastructure.

As NV5 expanded, so did operational complexity. Teams worked in different ways, data was fragmented, and it became difficult to measure the full value of Autodesk solutions used by more than 2,600 employees across the organization.

To address this, NV5 adopted the Autodesk Business Success Plan, using it as a framework to align people, processes, and technology around measurable business goals.