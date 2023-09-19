For years, CED relied on a patchwork of storage systems and processes—many inherited from acquisitions. Managing user access across Autodesk products became increasingly difficult, and more than 830 user accounts sat on the backend, often with inconsistencies or legacy configurations. The result: user downtime, duplicate support cases, and a constant risk of teams losing access during transitions.

CED needed enhanced collaboration, better data governance, stronger security, and a way to keep pace with its rapid growth. Most importantly, they needed a more structured, predictable process for working with Autodesk—not a new support experience with every case.

This growing complexity led CED to explore cloud-based solutions that could scale with the company’s ambitions while reducing the technical debt accumulated over years of expansion.

“As we started to grow and added new teams through acquisition, managing that scale became more complex,” says David Prontnicki, a Digital Solutions Manager at CED. “The shift to Autodesk Forma was pivotal to break down silos, streamline management, and align with Autodesk’s roadmap for the future.”