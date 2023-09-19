As one of the largest electricity companies in the Southern Hemisphere, AXIA Energia operates 44.4 GW of generation capacity, 74,000 kilometers of transmission lines, and approximately 300 substations across Brazil.

But like many utility organizations, it faced a fundamental challenge: the lack of a reliable, unified view of its infrastructure. Engineering data was fragmented across siloed systems. GIS information existed but remained largely separate from engineering workflows. Field execution relied heavily on paper documentation.

With transmission substations becoming more complex and regulatory requirements getting stricter, traditional workflows based on two-dimensional documentation no longer worked. In brownfield substations — where decades of modifications often go undocumented — this fragmentation created geometric uncertainty, coordination clashes between disciplines, and increased risk during modernization projects.

To address this, AXIA launched ELETROBIM — a strategic initiative to digitize its substation portfolio, develop as-is digital models at scale and establish a new foundation for engineering and operations. At its core, the program integrates geospatial data, engineering models, and enterprise systems into a unified environment, enabling AXIA to move from fragmented data to GeoBIM intelligence.