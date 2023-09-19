Gijón sits on the Cantabrian coast in northern Spain, where Atlantic storms drive massive volumes of rainwater through a combined sewer system serving 260,000 residents. Historically, network surcharging during heavy rainfall events – critically compounded by the backwater effect of severe Cantabrian tides – led to pipe pressurization and recurring urban flooding across basements, commercial properties, and the main avenues of the city's lowest-lying areas. Simultaneously, the combined sewer overflows inevitably discharged excess volumes into the river and onto its sensitive coastline.

To address this challenge structurally, a system of three strategic storm tanks was planned and distributed according to the three distinct drainage basins dividing the sewer network: the central basin tank (located at Poniente beach, adjacent to the Railway Museum), the El Arbeyal tank (regulating the western zone), and finally, the Hermanos Castro park tank (responsible for protecting the eastern catchment).

Ingeniería Especializada Obra Civil e Industrial SA, part of the ACCIONA group, was engaged to address the problem in the eastern zone. The commission required designing a stormwater retention tank capable of capturing peak flows and reducing combined sewer overflow discharges to the receiving water body. Getting the sizing right, however, was far from straightforward.

The catchment spans three distinct hydraulic environments – an urban sewer network, a coastal zone, and the mouth of the Río Piles – all of which interact under storm conditions in ways that a simplified model would not adequately represent.

“Hydraulic modeling simulates the behavior of the storm tank under complex storm and high-tide conditions, verifying that it effectively mitigates both urban flooding and combined sewer overflows,” says Milagros Toledano.

The project scope covered the Eastern Gijón sewer basin, a 481-kilometre network incorporating combined and separate sewers, 13 overflow structures, Las Mestas pumping station, and the Gijón Este wastewater treatment plant. Producing a hydraulic model that could account for that complexity was the prerequisite for everything that followed.