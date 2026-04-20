& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Join Autodesk at Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul 2026 to explore how connected workflows can help architecture, engineering, and construction teams plan, design, and deliver projects with greater clarity and confidence.
Meet Autodesk experts on site to discuss your current challenges, exchange practical ideas, and learn how organizations across the region are improving coordination, reducing rework, and making better-informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle.
Projects today involve more stakeholders, tighter timelines, and increasing pressure to deliver efficiently. At Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul, Autodesk is creating space for focused, one-to-one conversations around how teams can work more effectively across disciplines and phases.
Connected project workflows
Understand how teams align design and construction information to reduce silos and support clearer decision-making.
Design coordination and collaboration
See how early coordination helps minimize conflicts, improve quality, and support smoother project handovers.
Construction planning and delivery
Discuss how teams track progress, manage change, and maintain visibility across complex projects.
Practical digital transformation
If you are modernizing how projects are delivered, Autodesk specialists can help you identify realistic next steps based on your priorities.
Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul is one of the longest-running building and construction exhibitions in the region, bringing together industry professionals, solution providers, and decision makers from Turkey and surrounding markets.
The event serves as a platform for discovering new ideas, technologies, and collaborations across architecture, engineering, construction materials, and building technologies.