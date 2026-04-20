27-30 April 2026

Autodesk at Yapı –
Turkeybuild Istanbul 2026

Connect design, construction, and delivery—starting with real project conversations

Register to the event

If you want to attend the Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul event please complete this short form to register.

27-30 April 2026 | TÜYAP Fair & Congress Centre, Istanbul

Join Autodesk at Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul 2026 to explore how connected workflows can help architecture, engineering, and construction teams plan, design, and deliver projects with greater clarity and confidence.

Meet Autodesk experts on site to discuss your current challenges, exchange practical ideas, and learn how organizations across the region are improving coordination, reducing rework, and making better-informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

Why meet Autodesk at Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul

Projects today involve more stakeholders, tighter timelines, and increasing pressure to deliver efficiently. At Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul, Autodesk is creating space for focused, one-to-one conversations around how teams can work more effectively across disciplines and phases.

  • Discuss your current design, coordination, or delivery challenges
  • Explore how connected project information supports better collaboration
  • Understand practical steps toward digital project delivery—without disruption
  • Learn from real-world use cases relevant to Turkey and the wider region

Who should attend

  • Architects and design consultants
  • Engineers and BIM leaders
  • Contractors and construction managers
  • Owners, developers, and project managers
  • Digital transformation and innovation leads

What you can explore with Autodesk

Connected project workflows

Understand how teams align design and construction information to reduce silos and support clearer decision-making.

Design coordination and collaboration

See how early coordination helps minimize conflicts, improve quality, and support smoother project handovers.

Construction planning and delivery

Discuss how teams track progress, manage change, and maintain visibility across complex projects.

Practical digital transformation

If you are modernizing how projects are delivered, Autodesk specialists can help you identify realistic next steps based on your priorities.

 

About Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul

Yapı – Turkeybuild Istanbul is one of the longest-running building and construction exhibitions in the region, bringing together industry professionals, solution providers, and decision makers from Turkey and surrounding markets.
 

The event serves as a platform for discovering new ideas, technologies, and collaborations across architecture, engineering, construction materials, and building technologies.